"I am a fighter" - Wladimir Klitschko says he is ready to fight for his country as Russian troops lose morale

Wladimir Klitschko has given a strong message to the people of Ukraine and Russia as his country remains at war with Russia. Here's what 'Dr Steelhammer' had to say when asked if he would fight if it came down to it:

"I am Ukrainian and I am a fighter. Our strongest force is the will and desire to live in a free country and we have chosen the direction we will wanna go. We are a European country and we wanna make sure that our values are going to be implemented rightly into our society. And no one else is gonna decide for us, how we should live."

Wladimir Klitschko has been joined by his brother Vitali Klitschko and fellow boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko in an effort to defend their motherland. Now that the fight has reached the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, they could find themselves in the middle of the action.

"I am proud of our people"



Wladimir Klitschko speaks openly on the invasion of Ukraine.

Despite having a scheduled world title defense against Anthony Joshua, Usyk returned to Ukraine to fight for his country. Vasyl Lomachenko as well, was vying for a title shot against George Kambosos Jr. However, it is now on pause since 'The Matrix' has joined the fight.

Vitali Klitschko issues a message to the Russians as he fights alongside his brother Wladimir Klitschko

Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, has issued a message to the Russians that are invading his country. In an interview obtained by The Sun, Klitschko had a message for the Russians:

"Go back home, you have nothing to find here. We hope this night will be quiet. We hope the Russians take the decision to move back to Russia. They nothing to find here in our home. But I see so many people, everybody proud of our army, of Ukrainian who defend our city, defend our homes, defend our family. And respect for everyone ready to fight."

The Mayor of Kyiv has been very vocal with his thoughts ever since Russia began gathering troops on the borders of Ukraine. He continues to remain a face of the battle alongside president Volodimir Zelensky and his brother Wladimir Klitschko.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: "Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, I am thinking of you, my friends. You were my heroes in the ring and you're my heroes now."

