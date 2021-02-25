Tyson Fury reveals why he licked blood off Deontay Wilder's neck in their rematch 

Tyson Fury has shed light on the highly-discussed subject about him licking the blood off Deontay Wilder's neck during their rematch last year.

Fury, a two-time world heavyweight champion, is expected to mark his return to the boxing ring later this year. He last fought Wilder in the aforementioned bout held in February 2020.

During his recent interaction with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Tyson Fury addressed why he decided to taste his opponent's blood during the fight.

The 32-year-old boxer proceeded to compare himself with a lion, while referring to Wilder as a gazelle.

"Because in the pre-fight interviews, I said I wanted to taste Deontay Wilder's blood this time, so I had the opportunity to do it there in the round six, so I had to taste his blood just so I could get the feeling of what my prey tastes like. I was a hunter, like a Lion, and he was a Gazelle, a large Gazelle, and, I took it down and that was it; it was game over," Fury told ESPN.

Fury then cited 'animal instinct' as the reason behind his urge to taste Wilder's blood. He said:

"Different mindset. The animal instinct come out inside the boxing ring. And it's either him or you. But it's weird because I've not noticed anyone licking anybody else's blood before. Hope he doesn't have any germs or anything."

“I was a lion and he was like a gazelle.”@Tyson_Fury explained why he licked Deontay Wilder’s blood during their rematch last year.



Tyson Fury put on a dominating performance against Wilder in the rematch, defeating him via TKO in the seventh round.

The two heavyweights fought previously for the WBC heavyweight title back in December 2018, which resulted in a draw.

Who is Tyson Fury fighting next?

Tyson Fury is rumored to fight WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua later in 2021. However, an official date has not been confirmed yet.

Both boxers have verbally agreed to fight each other, but according to Fury, the matchup is far from being finalised.

In December last year, Joshua cruised to victory against Kubrat Pulev by knocking him out in the ninth round. At the post-fight interview, Joshua said he would be willing to fight Fury if fans want that to happen.

"It’s not about the opponent. It’s about the legacy and the belt. If that’s Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury. It’s no big deal," said Joshua during his post-fight interview.

Following Joshua's callout, Fury posted a video to his Twitter, claiming that he will knock out the former inside three rounds.