Tyson Fury calls out "dosser" Anthony Joshua, promises to knock him out in "two or three rounds"

Former two-time heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has issued a warning to his adversary, Anthony Joshua. "The Gypsy King" predicted that he will knock Joshua out inside three rounds in their highly-anticipated fight, which is not yet official.

The much-awaited fight between the two boxing superstars is likely to transpire in 2021, given that both fighters have verbally agreed to challenge each other. Fury won his last fight against Deontay Wilder in February 2020, which took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Nevada, United States.

Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua

Earlier today, Anthony Joshua was facing a mandatory title challenge against Kubrat Pulev at the SSE Arena in London. Joshua dominated Pulev throughout the fight before the referee was forced to call it off in the ninth round.

Following his victory, Joshua was asked about his next potential fight, to which the 31-year-old stated that he wouldn't mind facing Tyson Fury.

"It’s not about the opponent. It’s about the legacy and the belt. If that’s Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury. It’s no big deal," said Joshua during his post-fight interview.

Reacting to the champion's callout, Tyson Fury took to Twitter and predicted that he will knockout Anthony Joshua inside there rounds.

"Anthony Joshua just sh*t himself live on television. He got asked if he wanted the fight, and he went around the bushes and put his a** on the edge. I want the fight. I want the fight next. I’ll knock him out inside of three rounds. He’s a big bum dosser. Can’t wait to knock him out.”

The Fury vs. Joshua fight has been teased for a long time now and rumor has it that they are likely to fight in 2021. However, Joshua is yet to face another mandatory challenge against Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated Derek Chisora to win the WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title.

Who do you think would win come out on top in a Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight? Sound off in the comments below.