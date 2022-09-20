Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Time, date, venue, full fight card, PPV prices, how to watch, latest betting odds and more

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will go head-to-head this coming Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom, for the vacant WBO Interim Heavyweight Title.

The winner of the clash will also claim the right to challenge for the WBO Heavyweight Title, which unified champion Oleksandr Usyk is currently holding.

‘Juggernaut’ enters the fight with an unblemished record of 14-0 including 13 knockouts. He currently holds the WBO International, WBC Silver, and Commonwealth heavyweight titles. The 36-year-old Joyce defeated Christian Hammer in his last fight in July via a fourth-round stoppage.

Meanwhile, Parker, 30, is sporting a record of 30-2, 21 of which are knockouts. He is riding a six-fight winning streak and is looking to re-establish himself as the top fighter in the WBO category. He previously held the belt in 2016 following a victory over Andy Ruiz.

The card also features Amanda Serrano, who returns to the ring following her thrilling fight with Katie Taylor earlier this year. This time, she will attempt to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO Women's Featherweight Titles against Sarah Mahfoud.

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Full fight card

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker for the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title

Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace; Super featherweight

Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi; Welterweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud for the IBF, WBC and WBO women's world featherweight titles

Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley; Middleweight

Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini; Featherweight

Mark Heffron vs. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio; Super middleweight

James Heneghan vs. Rod Douglas Jr.; Middleweight

Callum Thompson vs. Delmar Thomas; Lightweight

Amaar Akbar vs. Karlo Wallace; Super lightweight

Tommy Fletcher vs. Toni Visic; Cruiserweight

How to watch Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker

The undercard and main event of Joyce vs. Parker will be aired exclusively on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

The pay-per-view main card starts at around 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. BST on BT Sport Box Office) and costs £19.95. It can be watched through BT TV, Virgin TV, and Sky or online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App.

Joyce vs. Parker could also be streamed on ESPN+ in the U.S.

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Latest betting odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook (per OddsChecker), Joyce is the -200 favorite, while Parker is the +155 underdog.

