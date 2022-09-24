Boxing News Round-Up: Floyd Mayweather launches new NFT, Mike Tyson backs Shakur Stevenson to become a 135lbs champion, Parker vs. Joyce PPV details, Jake Paul left on read by sports analyst

Floyd Mayweather launching his new NFT, Mike Tyson backing Shakur Stevenson to become the 135lbs champion, the pay-per-view (PPV) details for Joseph Parker vs. Joe Joyce, and Jake Paul being left on read by a reporter, a lot has happened in the boxing world.

With that said, welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's Boxing News round-up, where we take a look at the latest happenings in the world of boxing. Let's get started.

#4. Floyd Mayweather launches a new NFT

Floyd Mayweather recently launched his new NFT ahead of his fight against Mikuru Asakura. 'Money' took to Instagram to announce the same, where he revealed what his new NFT will look like.

Floyd Mayweather's new NFT has been released in collaboration with Game Fi, a Web3 based game development company for their game PROJECTXENO.

Take a look at Floyd Mayweather's post below:

#3. Mike Tyson backs Shakur Stevenson to become 135lbs champion

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has backed Shakur Stevenson to become a world champion in the lightweight division. Stevenson was recently in action against Robson Conceicao.

Interestingly, this was his last fight in the super-featherweight division as he expressed his desire to move up since he was having trouble cutting down to 130lbs.

Following his dominant victory over Robson Conceicao, Mike Tyson took to social media to suggest that Shakur Stevenson will get his hands on the world title in the lightweight division.

Watch Mike Tyson's Twitter video below:

Mike Tyson @MikeTyson @ShakurStevenson will win titles in the next weight division. He’s unstoppable right now . @ShakurStevenson will win titles in the next weight division. He’s unstoppable right now https://t.co/XF97xq5sWK

#2. Joseph Parker vs. Joe Joyce PPV details

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker are set to go head-to-head at the AO Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom, for the vacant WBO Interim Heavyweight Title. The event can be watched live through BT Sport Box Office in the UK. It is worth noting that fans will have to pay £19.95 for the PPV.

However, fans from the U.S. don't need to purchase PPV. They can watch the matchup live on ESPN+ through their regular monthly or yearly subscriptions.

#1. Jake Paul was left on read by a sports analyst

Jake Paul recently revealed that ESPN reporter Stephen A. Smith's team, reached out to him for an interview. 'The Problem Child' suggested that his team wanted him to text Smith on his personal phone number to do a podcast as well.

Speaking about the same during a recent episode of his new show BS w/ Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' revealed that Stephen A. Smith didn't respond to him.

Check out Jake Paul's comments in the Instagram clip below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far