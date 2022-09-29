Boxing News Round-Up: Logan Paul fires his co-hosts, Shawn Porter challenges heavyweight boxers, AJ vs. Fury is back on track

In today's edition of SportsKeeda's Boxing News Round-Up, we will go through, did Logan Paul fire his co-host? Shawn Porter challenges heavyweight boxers and Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury being back on track.

#3. Did Logan Paul fire his co-hosts on Impaulsive?

Logan Paul recently tricked his fans into believing that he fired his co-hosts, Mike Majlak and George Janko, from The Impaulsive podcast.

However, it is worth noting that Logan Paul revealed that it was just a little prank to mess with the fans of the show. During the latest episode of Impaulsive, 'The Maverick' cleared the air regarding the situation and said:

"People thought I actually fired you guys. It was because Spencer and Mac were both in Puerto Rico at the same time and I was I like, this is hilarious, let's cause some noise. And also, listen audience, I love y'all but sometimes you gotta be f**ked with, sometimes you gotta get got and some people bought into it."

Watch Logan Paul discuss the matter below:

#2. Shawn Porter challenges heavyweight boxers

Recently retired professional boxer Shawn Porter has come out with a bold claim suggesting that he will beat a few of the top heavyweight boxers right now. It is worth noting that 'Showtime' fought at welterweight and light-middleweight during his career.

According to Shawn Porter, he is capable of beating five out of the top ten guys in the heavyweight division. Moreover, 'Showtime' believes that Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker wouldn't even touch him in the ring as they're too slow for him.

Check out the video below:

#1. Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua back on track

An attempt to make the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight happen has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

Anthony Joshua was given until this past Monday to sign a contract for a December 3 fight against Tyson Fury after verbally agreeing to the terms. He, however, failed to do so and 'The Gypsy King' pulled the plug on the fight.

As revealed by Tyson Fury, his team remained in contact with Joshua's team to get the deal done behind the scenes. Moreover, 'The Gypsy King' recently took to social media to reveal that he is giving 'AJ' extra time to sign the contract:

"I am willing to give you [Anthony Joshua] an opportunity. There's nothing more to do. Everyone is happy, get your team onto mine, they will be available all day like they've been available for the last two weeks. Get this contract signed today, you big pu**y and let the British fans have what they want."

Check out the tweet below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua negotiations are actually still ongoing for them to fight on Dec 3rd and calls on AJ to sign the contract TODAY…



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua negotiations are actually still ongoing for them to fight on Dec 3rd and calls on AJ to sign the contract TODAY… ‼️ Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua negotiations are actually still ongoing for them to fight on Dec 3rd and calls on AJ to sign the contract TODAY…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/BCUmP20rfz

