Boxing News Round Up: Mike Tyson explains his love for white sneakers, Deji admits being lazy, Fury vs. Joshua is off

#3. Mike Tyson explains his love for white sneakers

Mike Tyson recently appeared on Complex's famous sneaker shopping YouTube series. During his appearance on the show, 'Iron' talked about his love for white sneakers.

While talking about the sneakers that fit him perfectly, Mike Tyson revealed that he prefers New Balance over any other brand because they fit him perfectly. Further in the video, he also revealed that he has a closet full of New Balance white sneakers because "white is always right".

"I have no idea what they're doing in their factories but I know that for my feet they are the best shoes...I only wear New Balances, if you go to my closet you will see New Balance looking like these....Hey white is always right."

Watch the video below:

#2. Deji admits being lazy

British YouTuber Deji has admitted to being lazy ahead of his exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather. The Brit recently sat down for an interview with True Geordie to discuss a variety of topics.

During the show, Deji admitted to being lazy and credited it as one of the main reasons for his losses to Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi. Upon being asked to address the criticism he faces for not working hard enough, the Brit said:

"It is true, I am lazy."

Watch the full episode below:

#1. Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua is off

After weeks of speculation surrounding a potential Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua clash, it has been revealed that the fight is officially off the table. While the bout looked set for December 3 at one point, it seems like the two parties couldn't come to terms after all.

In a recent statement released by George Warren, it was revealed that there was a lack of communication from Anthony Joshua's camp. The same has resulted in the negotiations finally coming to a halt.

Take a look at Michael Benson's tweet about the same below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn George Warren has now confirmed that Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is off: "It fell down because quite frankly we got to a point where communication coming back from them was lacking. There was no ambition on their side to help me try and keep the thing going." [ George Warren has now confirmed that Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is off: "It fell down because quite frankly we got to a point where communication coming back from them was lacking. There was no ambition on their side to help me try and keep the thing going." [ @talkSPORT ‼️ George Warren has now confirmed that Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is off: "It fell down because quite frankly we got to a point where communication coming back from them was lacking. There was no ambition on their side to help me try and keep the thing going." [@talkSPORT]

