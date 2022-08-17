Boxing News Roundup: Anthony Joshua discusses how he'd win against Usyk, 50 Cent reveals why it took so long to end differences with Floyd Mayweather, GGG refuses to discredit Canelo Alvarez's abilities

In today's issue of Sportskeeda Boxing News Roundup, we'll go over Anthony Joshua describing the mindset he will adopt against Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch, 50 Cent revealing why it's taken so long for him to end issues with Floyd Mayweather, Gennadiy Golovkin refusing to discredit Canelo Alvarez ahead of the trilogy match.

Let's get into it!

#3. 50 Cent reveals why it took so long to end differences with Floyd Mayweather

Miguel Cotto vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. [via Getty]

Most people know about the long-running beef between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather, with 50 frequently going to social media to poke fun at the boxer. Recently, this beef has been squashed, which 50 Cent revealed on The Breakfast Club.

50 explained why it has taken so long for the two to come together and bury the hatchet almost ten years after their initial spat of 2012. He stated:

"He don't need me, I don't need him. Me and him get into an argument and it can go on for a lot longer because we really don't need each other."

The rapper explained that they both have a lot of co-dependent people around them who are quick to clear up any bad blood because of their needs, whereas 50 and Floyd Mayweather's personal wealth of all aspects of life leaves no incentive for them to propitiate each other.

50 Cent posted this photo of Floyd Mayweather to his Instagram:

#2. GGG refuses to discredit Canelo Alvarez's abilities

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin - Press Conference [via Getty]

The trilogy between Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez is set for September 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of the match, 'GGG' has discussed what it's like facing Alvarez for the third time.

Alvarez has continued to throw verbal jabs at Golovkin as the fight date draws near, but despite the rivalry between them, 'Triple G' hasn't discredited Alvarez's skills. He stated that reaching the pinnacle of boxing is difficult, but the two are now doing it for the third time:

"You realize that this is the highest point, the peak. The best, the highest peak. You're climbing the peak, the third time. You realize that it's extremely difficult, that it's far from easy, that it's a constant struggle."

The rivalry dates back to their first fight in 2017, and now, 5 years later, the trilogy will be completed.

See 'GGG's' statements here:

#1. Anthony Joshua discusses wanting to win against Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 - Media Arrival Event [via Getty]

With the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk just days away, Joshua discussed his desire to win and how he's approaching the fight with Usyk.

He stated:

"Mentally, it's not just about, 'alright, I want to box well and all this." Just win. Win-- refuse to be beat. That's how you mentally approach the fight, just go in there with a winner's mindset."

11 months have gone by since the pair first fought, and Anthony Joshua noted that the long duration between the bouts was both an advantage and a disadvantage for him.

Usually, he explained, a rematch happens right away, but the time has dragged on between bouts, which is rough mentally and physically due to the inactivity. But he's made lots of changes in his training camp and it's given him time to get used to new trainers and implement new aspects into his training.

See Anthony Joshua's interview here:

