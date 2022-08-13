Canelo vs. GGG 3: Watch Gennadiy Golovkin's intense workout routine for Canelo Alvarez

Gennadiy Golovkin has released an intense training video ahead of his trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez on September 17 in Las Vegas.

The clip shows Golovkin riding a bicycle on mountainous terrain before working out in the gym.

'GGG' appears to be in excellent shape, performing resistance-based exercises such as weighted Russian twists, weighted pull-ups and bench-presses. The former undisputed Middleweight Champion also displayed his destructive punching power on the heavy bag.

Golovkin also narrates the video and explains what it's like to be facing Canelo for a third time. He said:

"You realize that this is the highest point, the peak. The best, the highest peak. And you're climbing the peak, the third time. You realize that it's extremely difficult, that it's far from being easy, that it's a constant struggle. Every second, every round is an enormous struggle. In some parts you are able to go faster, while others are tougher. But you're trying to reach the peak, right?"

Watch the full video:

Golovkin previously fought Canelo Alvarez in 2017 and 2018. Despite their first encounter ending in a draw, the majority believed 'GGG' should have been awarded the victory.

In the rematch, Alvarez was the victor via majority decision. However, this was another highly competitive contest that many believe could have gone either way.

Watch the full fight highlights of Canelo vs. Golovkin 1:

Gennadiy Golovkin on Canelo Alvarez's animosity towards him

In the build-up to the trilogy, Canelo Alvarez has been very vocal about his dislike towards Golovkin. Regardless, 'GGG' is unsure where Alvarez's animosity comes from and is only focused on the fight. He said:

"I don't know what he's trying to do, what game he's trying to play. I just look at him and he kind of looked to me like he was agitated too much."

Watch Golovkin's full interview with Fight Hub TV:

After facing Gennadiy in the ring four years ago, Canelo went on to become the first ever Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion, defeating the likes of Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant and Callum Smith on his way to glory.

Meanwhile, 'GGG' has been less active than his rival, recently beating Ryota Murata to capture the WBA (Super) Middleweight Championship.

Now that the boxing aces are set to collide, fight fans are waiting with baited breaths for it to go down.

