Boxing News Roundup: Derek Chisora responds to Tyson Fury, Vasiliy Lomachenko puts lightweight divison on notice, Anthony Joshua comes in as the underdog against Oleksandr Usyk

In today's issue, we'll go over Derek Chisora responding to Tyson Fury on retirement, Vasiliy Lomachenko putting the lightweight division on notice, and Anthony Joshua entering the rematch with Usyk as an underdog.

#3 Derek Chisora responds to Tyson Fury

Derek Chisora (@derekwarchisora), Tyson Fury (@tysonfury)

In an interview with iFL TV, Derek Chisora ripped into Tyson Fury over their somewhat potential fight. When Chisora was asked about the matchup, he stated:

"Tyson's got bipolar, man."

Chisora explained that he received a call from Tyson about a fight for $2 million and asked to have the contract sent to his email, but has yet to receive anything.

He added:

"He's retired now. He's got bipolar. I think the British public are tired of his f*cking bullsh*t now. If you're going to retire, then go retire and just enjoy all the money you made."

Watch Derek Chisora's interview here:

#2 Vasiliy Lomachenko puts lightweight divison on notice

Vasiliy Lomachenko v Luke Campbell [via Getty]

After spending time in Ukraine fighting in the war, Vasiliy Lomachenko touched down in Los Angeles with fight news coming soon.

In his brief interview as he left the terminal, he stated he would be going on a tear to earn the title of undisputed champion.

He stated:

"I need this chance, I need this fight - undisputed. Undisputed world champion. It's Loma, I am here."

See Lomachenko's statement here about his plans for the future:

#1 Anthony Joshua comes in as the underdog against Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua 2 - Press Conference [via Getty]

Coming into his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua has been pinned as the underdog. After losing a unanimous decision to Usyk last year in their first fight, Joshua now seeks to defy the odds and reclaim his belts this Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia.

As the pressure mounts for Joshua to prove himself, during the press conference in Jeddah, he stated:

"[I] must win. I like the pressure. I want to compete, I'm looking forward to it. I can't really say much else. You've got to have a competitive spirit. We've set goals. I've got goals I want to achieve in the ring on the night. I need to be disciplined enough to follow them through."

Joshua posted this video to his Instagram ahead of his match:

