Bob Arum confirms Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko if the American defeats George Kambosos Jr. in the rematch

Talks for Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. in the rematch are in the works but Haney's next opponent is also being considered.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has stated that a clash between Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko is set to take place if the American defeats Kambosos. Ranked number 1 by WBO and WBC, Vasiliy Lomachenko is set to return in October.

Arum has claimed that he's spoken to the undisputed champion and has stated that his next fight after the Australian will be 'Loma'.

With Haney, 23, readying up for his first defense of his undisputed championship, the Ukrainian is likely to have a tune-up fight before entering the title challenge. Lomachenko is, of course, still in his homeland of Ukraine, which is still involved in a war against Russia.

Due to the war, the 34-year-old hasn't been training and hasn't fought since December 2021. This means he will need to enter the ring in a contest before Haney.

The American must first defeat George Kambosos Jr. in their rematch. If he can overcome that, a contest against the Ukrainian may stand as his most difficult opponents thus far in his career.

Vasiliy Lomachenko - Devin Haney's hardest test in the lightweight division?

Following Lomachenko's defeat to Teofimo Lopez in 2020, many have perhaps forgotten the emphatic talent and skill of the Ukrainian. The 34-year-old is still a former three-weight world champion who has unified the lightweight division.

The stand-out names that surround Devin Haney as potential challengers to his undisputed status are Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez. However, Lomachenko has much more pedigree than all of those fighters.

The former three-weight world champion also held an elite amateur career, where he won two Olympic gold medals and an amateur record of 396-1. To further this, he avenged his one loss twice.

Overall, a clash against Vasiliy Lomachenko would be a huge test for Devin Haney as a young champion.

