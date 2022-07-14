"Just like your boss tells everybody" - Ryan Garcia uses Floyd Mayweather to diss Gervonta Davis 

Ryan Garcia used Floyd Mayweather's slogan to diss his protégé Gervonta Davis.

'KingRy' is currently preparing to fight former WBA Super-Featherweight Champion Javier Fortuna on July 16th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Just days away from his fight, the American is extremely confident in his ability to beat Fortuna and look to challenge for a world title.

During an interview with EsNews, Elie Seckbach spoke to Garcia about how a fight between himself and 'Tank' would be a big fight. 'KingRy' replied:

"And you know what, it's gonna be funny though, it's gonna be the biggest mismatch you've ever seen in your life. You're gonna be like what the f**k, why's he beating his a** so easily? That don't make no sense. I'm gonna make it look easy when it's not easy, I promise you that. Tank, I'm gonna whoop your a** easy, easy! Easy work, just like your boss [Floyd Mayweather] tells everybody. Point at the easy work, you're the easy work."

Gervonta Davis is fresh off a win against Rolly Romero, who was supposed to be one of his toughest tests so far. 'Tank' dispatched the Las Vegas native with a vicious knockout in the sixth round. If Ryan Garcia is able to get past Javier Fortuna on July 16th, he will look to challenge 'Tank' for his WBA (Regular) Lightweight Title next.

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Ryan Garcia: I Need Gervonta Davis For Mega Fight, I Don't Have Ego To Admit That dlvr.it/STRKfN Ryan Garcia: I Need Gervonta Davis For Mega Fight, I Don't Have Ego To Admit That dlvr.it/STRKfN https://t.co/50LGfEBlSr

Watch the interview by EsNews below:

Ryan Garcia wants to fight Gervonta Davis in December 2022

Ryan Garcia spoke about potentially fighting Gervonta Davis in December this year. 'KingRy' has reiterated on many occasions that he wants to fight 'Tank' next. He was the latest guest on the Compas on the Beat show. While on the show, Gilbert Manzano asked the Los Angeles native if fans could expect him to fight Davis later this year following his fight against Javier Fortuna.

Garcia replied:

"One thing's for certain, we both want to fight each other and he seems like a person that would be willing to get it done somehow, someway. So me and him could come together and figure it out. Do the numbers, and get it all correct, I feel like we could fight in December... I wanted to fight three times this year so it would be perfect to fight Gervonta Davis at the end."

Garcia seems very confident in his ability to beat Floyd Mayweather protégé, Gervonta Davis. 'Tank' is unbeaten in 27 professional fights and possesses one-punch knockout power.

Watch the video below:

Gilbert Manzano @GManzano24 ! We touched on many topics, from his Saturday fight against Fortuna, to moving on from Team Canelo to possibly fighting Gervonta Davis later this year

Here’s the full interview: #Boxing star @RyanGarcia joined us on @CompasOTB ! We touched on many topics, from his Saturday fight against Fortuna, to moving on from Team Canelo to possibly fighting Gervonta Davis later this yearHere’s the full interview: youtu.be/zQ3EGqITJy0 #Boxing star @RyanGarcia joined us on @CompasOTB 🚨! We touched on many topics, from his Saturday fight against Fortuna, to moving on from Team Canelo to possibly fighting Gervonta Davis later this yearHere’s the full interview: youtu.be/zQ3EGqITJy0 https://t.co/JHspj861gm

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far