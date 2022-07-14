"They need the Avengers to stop me" - Ryan Garcia comments on Floyd Mayweather supporting Canelo Alvarez in their feud

Since leaving the same training gym as Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia hasn't held back on expressing his honest thoughts on Alvarez in the media. This has caused the pair to indirectly go back and forth during various interviews.

The feud began when Garcia stated that he believed Gennadiy Golovkin would defeat Alvarez in the trilogy, which sparked the Mexican to respond. It has also resulted in former champion Floyd Mayweather taking Alvarez's side.

While doing an interview with EsNews, Ryan Garcia was asked for his thoughts on Mayweather's comments, to which he said:

"They need the Avengers to stop me, they need the Avengers to stop me from talking. It could be Floyd, it could be Canelo, throw in all the GOATs, they need them all. They can't stop me."

Garcia's promoter Oscar De La Hoya has also said that he believes Garcia will become an even bigger star in boxing than Canelo Alvarez. De La Hoya was, of course, the promoter of the former pound-for-pound king for many years.

View talkSPORT's Michael Benson's tweet on the subject here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Ryan Garcia on Floyd Mayweather supporting Canelo Alvarez in their feud: "They need the Avengers to stop me, they need the Avengers to stop me from talking. It could be Floyd, it could be Canelo, throw in all the GOATs, they need them all. They can't stop me." Ryan Garcia on Floyd Mayweather supporting Canelo Alvarez in their feud: "They need the Avengers to stop me, they need the Avengers to stop me from talking. It could be Floyd, it could be Canelo, throw in all the GOATs, they need them all. They can't stop me."

Is Ryan Garcia portraying a marketing strategy in boxing?

To be a highly marketable star in boxing, you often have to be a hero or a villain, with many who sit between struggling to become a sellable asset. So far, Garcia has been more of a hero figure to his fanbase through his social media engagements with his fans.

However, as the young fighter progresses in his career, he has started to hit many headlines for feuds with former and current fighters. The lightweight has had many back-and-forths with rival fighters such as Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney.

'KingRy' is now getting involved in feuds with high caliber names such as Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez. Whether it's a PR stunt or reality, Garcia is following a similar style to Jake Paul by attracting the attention of popular names in the sport.

Ultimately, this will increase the number of viewing figures and pay-per-view buys when he next fights, due to people wanting to either watch him win or get knocked out.

Watch Garcia's full interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far