Indian boxer Sabari Jaishankar beats Australian champion to win the WBC Australasia Championship

Sabari Jaishankar shocked the world when he beat Michael Pengue to become the WBC Australasia Welterweight Champion on Saturday evening.

Jaishankar was considered the underdog going into this fight against Pengue, but proved to be the better fighter that evening. He outboxed Pengue in every round until he scored a knockout in the 8th round of their scheduled 10-round bout. By then, he was already being favored on the scorecards by two out of three of the judges should the fight have gone the distance.

Jaishankar is also the WBC India title holder after his split decision win in December over Akashdeep Singh.

As reported by The Sports Grail, Sabari's coach, Kamal Mujtaba stated:

"Sabari was a little low on confidence ahead of the bout. It was obvious, he saw almost everybody in the stadium cheering for the local boxer. But I told him that he was equally good and just one good round will earn him half of the spectators in the stadium. He followed the plan and went all out in the first round to shock Pengue and the crowd with his energy. Once the first hurdle was crossed, Sabari gained a lot of confidence which helped him win the title."

Sabari Jaishankar's next opponent

After such a dominant win over the favorite Michael Pengue, Sabari Jaishankar claimed the WBC Australasian Welterweight Title.

Now with a record of 6-1-0, the champion must think of who he will face next. The upset will surely have drawn many eyes to him as a potential target for their next fight. Now holding both the WBC India and the WBC Australasia titles, Jaishankar is beginning to collect belts.

Sabari Jaishankar has proven his abilities are sharpening in his last few fights. Though no match is scheduled for him yet, fans should keep an eye on this young boxer, who plans to continue making upsets like the one against Pengue.

