Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans: Fight Results and Highlight

Savannah Marshall squared off against top-contender Femke Hermans on Saturday night in Newcastle, England.

'The Silent Assassin' was back for the first time since October 2021, where she TKO'd Lolita Muzeya. The early expectation was that if Marshall was able to get through Hermans, she would face off against Claressa Shields in a long-awaited grudge match next.

Hermans entered the bout off a three-fight winning streak. She looked to capture gold for the first time since May 2018, when she earned the WBO Women's Super-Middleweight title with a decision win over Nikki Adler. The Belgian headed in as a huge underdog, but felt confident of springing an upset.

The co-main event spot was a heated bout between Florian Marku and Chris Jenkins. The fight got a lot of added attention after the IBF international Middleweight Champion shoved his challenger during their weigh-ins.

See the results for the Marshall vs. Hermans full card below:

Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans Full Card Results

Savannah Marshall def. Femke Hermans via third-round knockout

Savannah Marshall got one-step closer to her fight with Claressa Shields on Saturday. While many expected the WBO Female Middleweight Champion to run through her competition, she still made it look easier than anyone would've thought.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing 𝐒𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐊𝐎!!



Savannah Marshall wipes out Femke Hermans with a huge knockout! WOW!



𝐒𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐊𝐎!!

Savannah Marshall wipes out Femke Hermans with a huge knockout! WOW!

#MarshallHermans

Marshall set-up the right hand early and often. In the third round, she cracked Hermans with a huge straight right that forced her to back up. 'The Silent Assassin' then landed a thunderous right hook that put her foe out cold.

Following the incredible knockout victory, she had a staredown with Claressa Shields in the ring, seemingly announcing their grudge match.

Florian Marku def. Chris Jenkins via fourth-round technical knockout

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing



The 'Albanian King' shows his power to end things in round 4!



MARKU STOPS JENKINS! 🤯🤯The 'Albanian King' shows his power to end things in round 4! 🇦🇱👑#MarshallHermans

Florian Marku wasted no time in his first defense of his IBF International Welterweight title. The former kickboxer put his challenger on the backfoot from the first round and landed many powerful shots. The fourth frame was where the bout came to a close after Marku dropped Jenkins. The Welshman tried to fight on but got battered on the feet, forcing the referee to halt the contest.

Zak Cheili def. Jack Kilgannon via sixth-round technical knockout

Bradley Rea def. Lukas Ndafoluma via PTS decision (78-73)

April Hunter def. Ester Koneca via PTS decision (60-54)

Michael Webster def. Erdogan Kadrijan via third-round technical knockout

O'Connor def. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez via PTS decision (60-55)

Michael Likalu def. Carl Turney via fourth-round technical knockout

Luke Cope def. Lee Connelly via PTS decision (39-37)

Hosea Stewart def. Phil Williams via PTS decision (40-37)

Chloe Watson def. Gemma Ruegg via PTS decision (40-36)

Matty Harris def. Mait Metsis via first-round knockout

