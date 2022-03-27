Shakur Stevenson says Canelo Alvarez is responsible for making the Oscar Valdez bout happen

Shakur Stevenson believes Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso advised Oscar Valdez to accept the fight against him. Their advice is finally bringing the much-awaited WBC-WBO Super Featherweight unification bout to materialization.

Stevenson won the WBO Super Featherweight Championship in his last outing against Jamel Herring. Instead of a regular defense in his next bout, ‘Fearless’ has earned a unification shot. Meanwhile, neither he nor Oscar Valdez have shied away from expressing mutual hatred for each other.

Watch the face-off between Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson:

However, Shakur Stevenson was recently all praise for Valdez’s gym mate and current P4P king Canelo Alvarez. In a chat with Fight HUB TV, the undefeated WBO champ revealed how he saw Alvarez playing a pivotal role in making the fight happen:

“Canelo don’t duck nobody. He fights everybody at the end of the day. So, you gotta realize if he [Alvarez] is in his [Valdez] ear, he is definitely telling him that’s the fight that you need to have and you gotta respect somebody like Canelo and Eddy Reynoso for making the fight.”

Catch Stevenson's comments here:

Hailing from Top Rank Promotions, Stevenson and Valdez are two of the brightest super featherweight prospects in recent years. Both world champions are unbeaten and are fresh off their wins in 2021.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez takes place April 30

The 130 lbs thriller will take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 30. It is undoubtedly one of the most highly-anticipated fights coming up. However, the event could face a tough time at the box office. It is going against the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor super fight for the Unified Women's Lightweight Championship.

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions have joined forces to bring one of the biggest female fights in the sport to fruition. While Valdez vs. Stevenson has all the features to be a pay-per-view hit, the Taylor vs. Serrano event will give them tough competition.

