"I have seen him knockout Heavyweights" - Shakur Stevenson claims Terence Crawford has knocked out Heavyweights in the gym

Shakur Stevenson has claimed to have seen WBO Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford knockout Heavyweights in the gym.

The WBO Super Featherweight Champion recently sat down for an interview with Fight Hub to discuss a variety of topics. Interestingly, Stevenson also praised his teammate Terence Crawford for the power he possesses. Crawford has a pro-boxing record of 38-0. Out of those 38 wins, 29 have come via TKO/KO which is a testament to his ferocious power.

Stevenson further added that he has seen Terence Crawford "knockout Heavyweights and hurt 178-pounders" in the gym.

“I think Bud, it surprises people how strong he actually is. I’ve seen him knock out Heavyweights. I’ve seen him knock out Heavyweights and hurt 178-pounders. I’m not going to say no names, but it’s fighters out there right now that I’ve seen him put down and hurt, and all that kind of stuff," said Shakur Stevenson.

Watch Stevenson's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Shakur Stevenson believes he can beat prime Floyd Mayweather

'Fearless' is gearing up to take on Oscar Valdez on April 30th. Ahead of his highly anticipated bout, Stevenson made a bold claim suggesting that he could beat Floyd Mayweather back in the day as well.

There is no denying the fact that Shakur Stevenson is one of the most technically sound fighters on the planet right now. However, Floyd Mayweather is one of the best boxers the game has ever seen, if not the best. During an interview with Fight Hub TV, Steveneson suggested that he could beat anyone right now, even a prime 'Money Mayweather':

"Yeah I agree with that I feel like he's [Gervonta Davis] very skillful. He got timing, he got reflexes, he fast. I just feel like, I'm so confident right in myself, I don't care who it is. I feel like me right now if you ask me would I beat Floyd Mayweather back in the day, I'm gonna say yes. And truthfully really believe that, I'm not just saying, 'Ohh I feel that way or that's how I fee about myself.'"

Watch Stevenson's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Edited by David Andrew