"I don't care who it is" - Shakur Stevenson believes he could beat prime Floyd Mayweather 

Shakur Stevenson believes he can beat prime Floyd Mayweather. Just a day after claiming that he could beat Canelo Alvarez, Stevenson has now said that he could defeat 'Money' Mayweather as well.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, he replied to a question about Gervonta Davis as an opponent when he spoke about fighting Mayweather:

"Yeah I agree with that I feel like he's [Gervonta Davis] very skillful. He got timing, he got reflexes, he fast. I just feel like, I'm so confident right in myself, I don't care who it is. I feel like me right now if you ask me would I beat Floyd Mayweather back in the day, I'm gonna say yes. And truthfully really believe that, I'm not just saying, 'Ohh I feel that way or that's how I fee about myself'."

The up-and-coming WBO Super Featherweight Champion is one of the most technically sound fighters in the world. Stevenson knows how to use space very well, going in and out of his opponents' range to land shots with pinpoint accuracy.

Stevenson is a very smart fighter and he does not waste any punches. What he lacks in punching power, he makes up for in skill and defense.

However, Mayweather is a tried and tested world champion. It is too early to start making any comparisons for Shakur Stevenson until he proves himself even more.

Shakur Stevenson reveals why he did not join Floyd Mayweather Promotions

Shakur Stevenson is doing media rounds ahead of his fight with Oscar Valdez. Fighters do this to push the fight and sell as many tickets as possible. In a recent interview with 'Cigar Talk', Stevenson revealed why he did not sign with Mayweather:

"And it's like, you know, I got around certain people that I felt was like real ni***s and you know, they kinda helped me out with my career. Floyd didn't want to be involved in that like he didn't want to accept the real part. He wanted me to like, go through it with you know, I ain't gonna say he wanted me to go through blind but he wanted me to like, do it his way and I didn't wanna do it his way."

Stevenson also went on to say that his decision seems to be paying off at the moment. The WBO Super Featherweight Champion has a long way to go in his career but is one of the most promising champions from the US right now.

