"His meat got steroids in it" - Jake Paul and Shakur Stevenson mercilessly troll Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson and Jake Paul recently trolled Oscar Valdez for a video he posted. Valdez posted a video of himself in the car with a cup of what looked like coffee. Stevenson replied to the tweet saying:

"Hey champ make sure yo coffee is clean.. We don’t want the tea situation to happen all over again"

"Lol… his meat got “steroids in it” weeee knowwww what Eddy doinggggg"

Stevenson was referring to last year when Valdez failed a drug test and blamed herbal tea for it. Oscar Valdez tested positive for the banned substance phentermine. He then stated that herbal tea could have been the reason he failed the drug test.

MGM Grand Hotel @MGMGrand The match is set. It's time for a fight like no other! 🥊 Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson on April 30 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Ticket info coming soon! The match is set. It's time for a fight like no other! 🥊 Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson on April 30 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Ticket info coming soon! https://t.co/jCUxedLmOQ

Shakur Stevenson has kept the trash-talk going ever since his fight against Oscar Valdez was confirmed. The WBO Junior Lightweight Champion is very confident that he can beat his Mexican opponent. Valdez, on the other hand, has said that he will let Stevenson do all the online trolling but, come fight night, he will let his hands do the talking.

This fight has been dubbed as one of the best fights to make this calendar year. Two elite champions at the top of their game duking it out for all the bragging rights in the fight capital of the world.

Shakur Stevenson talks about being the next Floyd Mayweather

Stevenson recently went on 'The Cole and Dre Podcast' to talk about fatherhood and all things boxing. Cole asked Stevenson if he thinks he can duplicate what Floyd Mayweather did or take it even further than 'Money'. Stevenson replied:

"I think at the end of the day I gotta stay focused. So I feel, you know I agree with what you saying but I done been hearing that since the beginning of my career. Since I turned pro they've been saying 'Oh he's the next Floyd Mayweather' and all that stuff. But at the end of the day I gotta stay hungry, so I try to tell myself that I ain't do nothing yet, I am nowhere near where I wanna be."

Shakur Stevenson is definitely one of the most talented up-and-coming champions in boxing. However, he remains humble, working towards his goals and letting his hands do the talking. Maybe one day he could become as big as Floyd Mayweather.

