"Our fight is the bigger fight" - Shakur Stevenson compares his fight with Oscar Valdez to Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Shakur Stevenson has given his thoughts on his bout going directly against Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano.

Stevenson's highly-anticipated fight against Oscar Valdez is set for April 30th. His bout will be broadcast on ESPN, but it won't be the only boxing match on that night. DAZN will be showing the massive women's superfight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Fans have been discussing which bout is likely to gain more viewership since their announcements. Stevenson has responded to recent comments from Claressa Shields about the two bouts. 'GWOAT' responded to comments from Bob Arum, where the head of Top Rank opined that fans don't care about female boxing.

Taking to Twitter, Shields said about the two bouts:

"I really wanna speak on this…. But I’ll wait lol. Both fights are amazing."

Stevenson decided to respond to Shields' comments, and opined that his bout was the bigger one. He said:

"Our fight is the bigger fight tho, He shouldn’t have said that tho I feel y’all [hands emoji]."

Both fights are expected to be some of the biggest of the year. Stevenson vs. Valdez is one of the most important fights in the super featherweight division, as the WBC and WBO Titles will be on the line.

For fans tuning into DAZN, they'll see arguably the biggest women's boxing match of all time. Both Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are seen as two of the greatest pound-for-pound female boxers on the planet. 'KT' will put her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring female lightweight titles on the line in the bout.

Shakur Stevenson has been out of the ring since October 2021

Shakur Stevenson has long been hailed as one of the greatest prospects in all of boxing. The American captured silver at the 2016 Olympics and moved over into professional boxing the following year.

He quickly began to deliver on high expectations as he captured the WBO Featherweight Championship in only his thirteenth fight. He soon moved up to super featherweight and earned the interim WBO Championship following a unanimous decision win over Jeremiah Nakathila.

The win set him up for a showdown with Jamel Herring. 'Semper Fi' was seen as the biggest challenge of his career as he was coming off a knockout win over Carl Frampton just a few months prior. Despite the hype, Herring, too, got dominated by Stevenson and lost via 10th round TKO.

Stevenson now holds the WBO Super Featherweight Title and has the chance to secure his second belt on April 30th against Oscar Valdez.

