"He gonna have a hard time hitting me" - Shakur Stevenson predicts slick performance against Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson is confident and predicts a masterful performance heading into his fight with Oscar Valdez on April 30. Stevenson and Valdez will fight in a unification bout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, with the WBA and WBC Super Featherweight Championships on the line.

The American is coming off an impressive 10th-round stoppage victory against Jamel Herring in October 2021. Meanwhile, Valdez captured a 12-round unanimous decision against the previously undefeated Robson Conceicao of Brazil a month earlier. Both Stevenson and Valdez are undefeated and are considered two of the best super featherweights in the world.

In a recent interview with Fight Hype, Stevenson appeared confident of his chances against the Mexican at the end of the month:

"It don't matter who I get in the ring with. My defence is A1. I practice it every day, I make sure I don't take a lot of punches. He gonna have a hard time hitting me on April 30."

Shakur Stevenson believes he is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters

Stevenson continued by stating how a victory against Valdez would place him on the pound-for-pound list as one of the best fighters in the world:

"I see like No.5 on the pound-for-pound list. I just fought Jamel [Herring] and I'm right back fighting Oscar Valdez. I'm taking on tough competition, Oscar undefeated, 30 and 0 with 23 knockouts. It's not an easy fight for me but I'm willing to take the challenge. I love these types of challenges. These challenges wake me up every morning."

It remains to be seen if Shakur Stevenson can defeat Oscar Valdez. At the age of 24, 'Fearless' is renowned as one of the most promising young talents in boxing. A convincing win against the Mexican would bolster his resume and prove why he is so highly regarded by boxing experts.

Furthermore, a victory could set up another unification bout against either Kenichi Ogawa or Roger Gutierrez. There is also the possibility of moving up to lightweight where there are a range of high-profile opponents, such as George Kambosos Jr., Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, Rolly Romero, and Vasyl Lomachenko.

