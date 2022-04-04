"It's gonna be a great one" - Shawn Porter on Yordenis Ugas vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Shawn Porter has faced both Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas, who are scheduled to fight on April 16th in Arlington, Texas. Both Spence and Ugas have world titles on the line this month.

In an interview with Boxing Scene, Porter broke down the match-up between Ugas and Spence, calling it a classic case of "styles make fights." When asked about the fight, Porter said:

"I think this is a great fight... styles make fights and we're going to have a classic case, right here, of styles making fights."

Porter also stated that the Ugas who faced Manny Pacquiao in 2021 is the best version of Ugas so far:

"That Ugas is different from any Ugas we've seen before that. That Ugas added more boxing, was very selective with his punching, didn't wait too long, didn't get outhustled by Manny or anything like that at all, he was very smart."

When asked about the outcome, Porter said that he doesn't want to make a prediction but knows that it will be a great fight.

Shawn Porter's fights with Spence and Ugas

Shawn Porter fought both Yordenis Ugas and Errol Spence Jr. in 2019. He beat Ugas and lost to Spence, both via split decisions. As a result, he is one of the most well-situated people to comment on the fight.

'Showtime' retired in 2021 after his TKO loss to Terence Crawford. In his fight with Crawford, Porter was knocked down twice in the tenth round, causing his father to throw in the towel. Porter stated that he was ready to retire after the fight regardless of the outcome.

Ringside Seat @RingsideSeatMag ICYMI: Last night, Terence Crawford TKO 10 Shawn Porter. Crawford at the top of the welterweight division. After the fight, Crawford declared that he’s leaving Top Rank and Shawn Porter announced his retirement. #CrawfordPorter ICYMI: Last night, Terence Crawford TKO 10 Shawn Porter. Crawford at the top of the welterweight division. After the fight, Crawford declared that he’s leaving Top Rank and Shawn Porter announced his retirement. #CrawfordPorter https://t.co/B4bC28Srcu

Porter did not retire with an unblemished record but with the career of a great fighter. He fought Devon Alexander, Paulie Malignaggi, Kell Brook, Adrien Broner, Keith Thurman, Andre Berto, Danny Garcia and Terence Crawford among others in an eight-year stretch. Against the top contenders, he lost just four times.

