"He lost something between the Porter and Garcia fights" - Yordenis Ugas' trainer analyzes Errol Spence Jr. 

Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas are scheduled to fight on April 16 in Arlington, Texas. Ugas' WBA Super Welterweight Title and Spence's WBC & IBF Welterweight Titles are on the line.

In an interview with Bad Left Hook, Ismael Salas, Ugas' trainer, said that Errol Spence Jr. is no longer the fighter he once was:

"I watched Errol Spence fight Shawn Porter and then I watched Errol Spence fight Danny Garcia, after Spence had his accident. It was not the same Errol Spence Jr. I do believe he lost something between the Porter and Garcia fights.”

The accident that Salas is referring to is a 2019 car crash that Spence was involved in, which led to his hospitalization in an intensive care unit. Following the accident, Spence was charged with a DWI.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas

Spence and Ugas will fight on April 16. Spence currently has an undefeated record of 27-0-0. Ugas' record stands at 27-4-0.

Ugas' most recent fight was against Manny Pacquiao in August 2021. He defeated the all-time great via a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. Spence's most recent fight was against Danny Garcia in 2020. Spence also won via a unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

Spence and Ugas both fought Shawn Porter in 2019. Porter, who had the career and resume of a truly great fighter, defeated Ugas via a split decision and lost to Spence in the same manner.

Though Spence won his fight against Danny Garcia in 2020, commentators at the time did suggest that his performance seemed hindered as a result of his accident. In his bout with Yordenis Ugas on April 16, he will likely attempt to make a statement, demonstrating the extent of his recovery.

Despite his trainer's comments, Ugas has expressed his admiration for Spence in the leadup to the bout.

After they meet in April, fans will no doubt be eager to see a fight between the victor and pound-for-pound great, Terence Crawford.

