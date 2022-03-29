"I think it can possibly be a chess match"- Errol Spence Jr.’s trainer gives his view on Spence vs. Ugas

Errol Spence Jr.’s trainer Derrick James has suggested Spence vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight could be a battle of wits.

'The Truth' is set to take on Yordenis Ugas on April 16th to defend his WBC and IBF Welterweight titles. Spence Jr. is making his way to the boxing ring after more than a year. He last fought in December 2020 when he took on Danny Garcia.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the boxing ring, Derrick James, Errol Spence Jr.'s trainer, opened up on how the fight could play out. James recently appeared on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer and was asked to comment on how he sees Spence vs. Ugas playing out. He said:

"I think it could possibly be a chess match. I think that Ugas is a great fighter, he's a great competitor and he's a great counter puncher so I think it's all about being intelligent, I mean because he has to be cautious as well because Errol counterpunches also so I think it could be a great chess match."

Watch the full episode of the Last Stand Podcast with Brain Custer below:

Errol Spence Jr. has his eyes set on Terence Crawford

'The Truth' has been wanting to fight Terence Crawford for a while now but hasn't had his wish fulfilled yet. However, Spence Jr. is optimistic about his chances of fighting Crawford after he gets done with Yordenis Ugas.

During a recent appearance on the DAZN Boxing Show, 'The Truth' mentioned how a potential fight with 'Bud' would be easier to make now, since Crawford left Bob Arum's Top Rank. Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to report the same, quoting Spence Jr., who said:

"I think it's a lot easier to be made… Obviously I'm fighting for my third belt, hopefully we can get something on the table so we can fight for the fourth belt."

Check out Michael Benson's post below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Errol Spence on Terence Crawford leaving Bob Arum's Top Rank: "I think it's a lot easier to be made… Obviously I'm fighting for my third belt, hopefully we can get something on the table so we can fight for the fourth belt." [ @DAZNBoxing Show] Errol Spence on Terence Crawford leaving Bob Arum's Top Rank: "I think it's a lot easier to be made… Obviously I'm fighting for my third belt, hopefully we can get something on the table so we can fight for the fourth belt." [@DAZNBoxing Show]

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are considered to be two of the best welterweights on the planet, making a potential bout between the two worthwhile.

Edited by John Cunningham