Skye Nicolson takes four fights in under 100 days

This Saturday, Skye Nicolson will be making the walk to the ring for her fourth fight in under 100 days. The rising star is in her first year as a professional boxer, and is moving with a fast pace to rack up wins.

Skye told Boxing Scene that once she turned pro, she always planned to be as active as possible:

"I planned to fight three times before returning to Australia for a break, but the opportunity arose to fight in Cardiff and it was an easy decision to make. It will be my fourth fight in 91 days and potentially my last before I move to championship rounds."

Her upcoming fight against Gabriela Bouvier (15-10-1, with 3 KOs) comes five weeks after her last fight, which was a unanimous decision win over Shanecqua Paisley Davis at Madision Square Garden in New York City.

Fighting on the same card as Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina, this fight will be Skye's first eight-round match, but she is ready for a bump up in competition:

"I feel I'm improving in every fight and adapting to the professional game day in and day out in the gym at iBox Gym. It's been a great start to my professional career, but just the beginning for me."

Skye Nicolson vs. Gabriela Bouvier

Skye Nicolson will face a veteran of the sport in Gabriela Bouvier this Saturday in Wales. At just 3-0, Nicolson is taking a step up in competition in her first eight-round match.

The Australian boxer took gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics, making it to the quarterfinals before being defeated. Her three professional wins are over Jessica Juarez, Bec Connolly, and Shanecqua Paisley Davis. As an amateur, her record was 107-33.

Gabriela Bouiver has a much heavier record as a professional, at 15-10-1. Some of her past competition includes Vanesa Lorena Taborda, Silvia Fernanda Zacarias, Laura Soledad Griffa, Segolene Lefebvre, and Mariana Juarez. This fight with Skye Nicolson will be her first since her win over Taborda in 2019.

If Nicolson proves she can handle the bump up in competition, she plans to move on to championship rounds in boxing.

