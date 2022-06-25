"Talks a lot of s*** about me" - Canelo Alvarez wants to hurt Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez wants to destroy Gennadiy Golovkin in the ring on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and claims the fight is personal. Canelo will put his Super Middleweight Championship on the line against his long-term rival after suffering a shock defeat to Dmitry Bivol back in May.

Here's what Canelo said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"He always talk about me, talk a lot of s*** about of me and he's fighting with C, D level fighters and I'm just busy fighting with the best fighters out there, so it not make sense right? I'm glad to be here."

Watch the full interview below:

The rivalry between Canelo and Golovkin started in 2017 when the two fought for the first time. Despite the majority of fans and experts believing 'GGG' had done enough to claim the victory, a controversial split decision draw was awarded by the judges.

Watch the fight highlights of Canelo vs Golovkin 1:

A rematch took place in 2018 in another highly competitive contest. This time, Canelo won the bout via majority decision to capture the WBC, WBA, and IBF Middleweight Championships. Since then, there has been no love lost between the two fighters who have made disparaging comments about each other.

Canelo Alvarez is extremely motivated after losing to Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez also expressed how driven he is to bounce back from his defeat to Bivol.

"Yeah, motivate me a lot and I'm so excited first win this fight and then we'll see...I'm more dangerous now than before, so I'm very motivated and I'm ready for this fight."

The former pound-for-pound king was dominated by the Russian and lost a 12-round unanimous decision. Bivol, an amateur gold medallist, showcased his phenomenal boxing skills, hand speed, and physicality to win convincingly.

Regardless, Canelo Alvarez's fight against Bivol was only his second bout at Light Heavyweight after knocking out Sergey Kovalev back in 2019.

Watch the fight highlights of Canelo vs Bivol:

It remains to be seen if Alvarez is lacking confidence and struggles to beat a 40-year-old Golovkin convincingly. 'GGG' is coming off an impressive win against Ryota Murata in April via ninth-round stoppage where he unified the WBA and IBF Middleweight Championships.

