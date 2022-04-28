"It wasn't helpful!" - Teddy Atlas says Tyson Fury's elaborate entrance could've played a role in Dillian Whyte's loss

Tyson Fury's entrance was loved by most of the boxing world, but Teddy Atlas wasn't a fan.

'The Gypsy King' fought Dillian Whyte last Saturday in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. The fight was pure dominance from the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion. Fury controlled Whyte for the first five rounds before knocking 'The Body Snatcher' out in the sixth frame.

Prior to the bout, Fury made an elaborate entrance and took full advantage of the fact that they were fighting in a stadium. The WBC Heavyweight Champion's entrance was acclaimed and adored by those in attendance, but it wasn't loved by everyone.

Boxing trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas discussed Fury's victory on his The Fight podcast. The legendary coach opined that the length of the entrance could've played a role in Whyte's loss on Saturday night. He said:

"I'm not saying it was a variable or an X-factor in the fight, but that elaborate ring walk. It was well produced, it was definitely a good promotional tool when you have that kind of crowd that is on your side. When you have the right crowd, and you put on that kind of ring entrance, but what about the guy waiting in the ring? That's not good. It is not good to have a fighter waiting in the ring. It's not an excuse why he lost the fight, but it wasn't helpful."

Watch Teddy Atlas discuss Tyson Fury below:

Teddy Atlas praises Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

While Teddy Atlas may not have been a fan at the entrance, he is a fan of Tyson Fury. He's also a fan of his potential future opponent, UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou.

The legendary boxing trainer discussed 'The Gyspy King's possible future encounter with Ngannou. While he noted that the matchup itself likely won't be close due to Fury's skill, he praised both men.

Atlas discussed both Ngannou and Fury's inspirational stories and their advocacy for mental health. Praising both heavyweight champions, the legendary boxing trainer said:

"He's [Ngannou is] terrific and he's a terrific human being, giving hope to his people of Cameroon with his title. He's a great human being, not everyone does that. I applaud people that do that, that use their success for more than themselves [and] that's what makes them a champion, that's what's great and that's part of what's great about Tyson Fury that he gives hope to people that have been depressed, that have had problems, all of that is true and I acknowledge all of that and I applaud all of it..."

