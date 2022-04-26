"He full on pushed me"- Dillian Whyte opens up on being KO'd by Tyson Fury

Looking back on his loss to Tyson Fury this past weekend, Dillian Whyte is seemingly unhappy with the stoppage.

'The Body Snatcher' finally got the opportunity to fight for the heavyweight championship when he took on Fury at Wembley Stadium on April 23rd. However, the matchup didn't go quite as planned for Whyte. 'The Gypsy King' was in full control of the fight from the start and eventually secured a KO victory after landing a vicious uppercut in the sixth round.

Following the defeat, Whyte had a few things to say about his loss. He was unimpressed with the way the fight ended, calling into question the legality of the eventual finish. In an interview with Sky Sports Boxing, he said:

“When the uppercut landed I was buzzed, but I was trying to regather my senses , he proper full on pushed me like that, I fell over and hit my head on the canvas, which is illegal, this ain't wrestling this is boxing. But as usual they let Tyson Fury do what he wants and get away with it you know what I mean? I should have been allowed extra time to recover.”

Tyson Fury might be retiring from the sport of boxing

'The Gypsy King' likely entered the boxing ring one last time when he took on Dillian Whyte. After securing an emphatic KO over 'The Body Snatcher', Tyson Fury was asked to comment on his future plans.

While fans would certainly like to see him fight the likes of Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, it looks like Fury has made up his mind not to fight again. In his post-fight interview following the win over Whyte, the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion said:

"I promised my wife after the [Deontay] Wilder trilogy, that would be it. Then I got offered to fight at Wembley. I owed it to all the fans in the United Kingdom. I think this is it. This might be the final curtain for 'The Gypsy King'."

Edited by C. Naik