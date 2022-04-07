"He might wake up to a nightmare" - Teddy Atlas warns Tyson Fury ahead of his fight against Dillian Whyte

Teddy Atlas has warned Tyson Fury ahead of his upcoming Heavyweight Championship bout against Dillian Whyte.

'The Gypsy King' is set for his second title defense on April 23rd against Dillian Whyte. Ahead of the fight, Fury has emerged as a massive favorite over his opponent and is looking to make a quick night out.

The Brit has managed to successfully tame Deontay Wilder in his previous fights and has seemingly less things to worry about when he takes on 'The Body Snatcher'.

However, the sport of boxing has proven time and time again that anything can happen when two fighters step inside the squared circle. Speaking on the same, Teddy Atlas recently advised Fury not to take 'The Body Snatcher' lightly, or else he might be in for a rude awakening.

During a recent episode of his podcast, THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, he said:

"He [Fury] better not be sleeping on him [Whyte]. A lot of people are sleeping on Dillian Whyte, a lot of people, they are, and you know what? The one person that better not be is Fury. He better not be and his people around him better not be letting him sleep on this guy because if he does, he might wake up to a nightmare."

Watch the full episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas below:

Tyson Fury sends out a message for Dillian Whyte

As mentioned earlier, 'The Gypsy King' is en route to making his second title defense, this time against Dillian Whyte. Ahead of the fight, Tyson Fury posted a video on his Instagram to give an update on his fight camp.

In the video, Fury also sent out a message to his opponent, 'The Body Snatcher' and vowed to knock him out. He said:

"Hey guys, Tyson Fury here. Just a quick update, let you all know that camp is going really well. Less than three weeks out, cannot wait to see you all there in the big smoke at Wembley Stadium. Dillian Whyte is getting knocked the fu*k out man! Cannot wait, see you all there, all my loyal fans. God bless you all."

Watch the video below:

