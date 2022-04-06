"Whyte is getting knocked the f*ck out"- Tyson Fury vows to knock out Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury is set to make his second title defense on April 23rd, this time against Dillian Whyte. Ahead of the highly anticipated heavyweight clash, Fury took to Instagram to give his fans an update on his fight camp.

Fury also took the opportunity to send out a message to Whyte:

"Hey guys, Tyson Fury here. Just a quick update, let you all know that camp is going really well. Less than three weeks out, cannot wait to see you all there in the big smoke at Wembley Stadium. Dillian Whyte is getting knocked the fu*k out man! Cannot wait, see you all there, all my loyal fans. God bless you all."

Walking into the fight, 'The Gypsy King' will be a massive betting favorite to beat Dillian Whyte. Despite Whyte possessing one-punch knockout power, it is hard to imagine Fury being fazed by it.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion has been tested against arguably the hardest-hitting heavyweight on the planet, Deontay Wilder, three times. He was able to overcome the threat posed by Wilder and will expect the same outcome when he takes on Whyte in less than two weeks' time at Wembley Stadium in London, England. 94,000 fans are expected to be in attendance on the night.

Ricky Hatton suggests Dillian Whyte has to go for the KO against Tyson Fury

Former pro-boxer Ricky Hatton has given his thoughts on the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte matchup. Hatton has claimed that 'The Body Snatcher' has to go for the knockout because he doesn't have the skillset to outbox Fury.

During a recent interview with TalkSPORT, Hatton weighed in on the upcoming heavyweight bout:

"I think he [Dillian Whyte] has to go for the knockout. Let’s have it right, he’s not going to outbox Fury, he’s not going to out-speed Fury. Tyson, for a giant, 6 foot 10 inches, is so versatile. He showed in his last fight [against Deontay Wilder] and previous fights that he can stand close and mix it up. He can box southpaw, he can box orthodox, he can box from a distance, he’s great defensively."

