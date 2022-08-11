"The greatest" - Teofimo Lopez looks huge in latest training video ahead of comeback fight against Pedro Campa

Teofimo Lopez and Top Rank Promotions have launched a mini-series on YouTube ahead of his return to the ring on August 13. In the first episode, footage of Teofimo Lopez looking like a bigger fighter ahead of his 140lbs debut was shared.

In one section, Lopez is seen expressing confidence, and says:

“I am like a champ , feeling like a champ, You know the greatest, I am the best forget the rest.”

The series aims to give a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Lopez’ training camp, and how he is preparing for a comeback. Top Rank have released similar series in the past for Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. and Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

In the first episode, fans were taken behind-the-scenes of the viral video in which Lopez ripped a bag by hitting it repeatedly. The incident took place on the first day of camp and was a surprise to his trainers.

Whilst working out, Lopez proclaims that he will show improvements as a fighter. He said:

“What I did with Loma [Vasiliy Lomachenko], all that other stuff they think that was it, that was the best they saw of me. I’m truly excited for this fight because I can show that was just the beginning of me. The difference between me and a lot of these fighters, they don’t get better they still fight the same. We’ve only gotten better because I was born for this.”

Watch the full video here:

Teofimo Lopez’s fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko is to-date the best performance of his career. In that fight, Lopez entered the ring as an underdog and managed to outbox the IBF, WBO and WBA World Lightweight Champion.

Lopez was then thought of as the newest star of boxing. However, it all came crashing down in his next fight, as he tasted defeat against George Kambosos Jr. It was reported that 'The Takeover' was battling serious lung ailment at the time and could have "died" inside the boxing ring.

Top Rank and Teofimo Lopez have had their differences

After the biggest fight and win of Lopez’s career against Lomachenko, he sought other promoters. ‘The Takeover’ believed that he could make more money outside of Top Rank and allowed his bout against Kambosos Jr. to go to purse bids. Triller bid highest for the bout, and it looked like Lopez would get his wish of higher paydays. However, it did not go according to plan.

The fight was moved several times before Triller eventually defaulted on their bid. Consequently, the fight went to the second-highest bidder Matchroom Boxing and would not take place until nearly a year after the Lomachenko bout.

Teofimo Lopez and Top Rank did however settle their differences. Now, everything appears to be alright between the fighter and the promotion after the Triller fiasco.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Triller's COO Thorstein Meier has now confirmed they won't be promoting Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr after all and said they've lost $9/10million on it. Eddie Hearn was second highest bidder, but Triller are requesting IBF remove Kambosos Jr as mandatory. [ @YahooSports Triller's COO Thorstein Meier has now confirmed they won't be promoting Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr after all and said they've lost $9/10million on it. Eddie Hearn was second highest bidder, but Triller are requesting IBF remove Kambosos Jr as mandatory. [@YahooSports]

