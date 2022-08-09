Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa: Age, weight, height, records, and net worth comparison

Teofimo Lopez is set to take on Pedro Campa this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the first time 'Takeover' will step foot inside the squared circle since his shocking loss to George Kambosos back in November last year.

Following this loss, Lopez unexpectedly announced his decision to move up a weight class and will be fighting at super lightweight in his comeback fight. Ahead of the highly anticipated return of the Brooklyn native, let's take a look at the age, weight, height, record, and net worth comparisons between 'Takeover' and Pedro Campa.

Teofimo Lopez is 25 years old, clocks in at 5 feet 8 inches tall, and has predominately fought as a 135 pounder. However, as mentioned earlier, he will step in at super lightweight (140 pounds) for his next bout.

On the flipside, his opponent, Pedro Campa, is 30 years old and has a small height advantage, standing at about 5 feet 9 inches tall. Campa has fought at 140 pounds for the entirety of his career thus far.

Lopez currently has a pro-boxing record of 17-1, while Pedro Campa is technically much more experienced with a record of 34-1-1. However, Campa has fought nowhere near the level of opponents that Lopez has, making this a notable mismatch in the eyes of oddsmakers.

When it comes to comparing net worth, their is no solid information about the net worth of Campa available at the moment. However, the Brooklyn native's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

Teofimo Lopez reveals his training has changed ahead of his return to boxing

Lopez is fully focused on getting his body right ahead of his move up to the 140 pound division. During a recent interview with ESPN Ringside, 'Takeover' revealed that there have been certain changes brought into his training regiment as a result of not having to worry about cutting down to 135 pounds anymore. He said:

"I think honestly it's just been, just trying to get my body, remind my body that we don't have to go down to [1]35. Just letting it know that we will be at 140 and just working a lot — just a lot of conditioning. Trying to build that stamina and everything because of everything that's happened in the past."

There is a lot on the line for Teofimo Lopez as he works his way back to the top. It will be interesting to see if 'Takeover' can make amends from his last defeat and fall back to winning ways when he takes on Pedro Campa this weekend.

Watch Lopez's full interview with ESPN Ringside below:

