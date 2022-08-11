Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa tickets - price, availability, and how to buy them

Teofimo Lopez will make his return to the boxing ring this Saturday against Mexican Pedro Campa. The fight will be ‘The Takeover’s Super Lightweight Debut.

The bout will take place at the Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas. Doors will open at 3:30 PM, and the first fight will begin shortly afterwards. The card will go live on ESPN at 7:00 PM.

Tickets for the contest are still available and can be purchased here. Seating is available in all four sections of the theater: A, B, C and D. The cheapest seats are currently available at $40. The most expensive tickets, closest to the action, are priced at $250. As you get further away from the ring , the prices scale back. Tickets for the middling sections are available at $75 and $125.

Ticket holders are also entitled to a couple of juicy extras. Access to the Top Rank afterparty is included, as well as discounts on Resorts World venues.

The main event will feature the return of Teofimo Lopez who has been out of action since his defeat to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021. In the build-up to that fight, Lopez had to deal with pneumomediastinum, a condition that left him with air in his lungs. Lopez was struggling to breathe and doctors claimed that he could have died in the ring.

Teofimo Lopez will be making his 140lbs debut against Pedro Campa

Lopez will also be making his debut at 140lbs. ‘The Takeover’ has been fighting at lightweight since his teenage years, and believes the time has come for him to move up in weight. Lopez has already called out some of the fighters at 140lbs such as Josh Taylor. The American aims to become undisputed champion at 140lbs and replicate the success he has had at lightweight.

Pedro Campa (34-1-1) will be Lopez’s first test at super lightweight.

Campa has fought in his native Mexico in all but one of his career outings. His excursion outside of Mexico was a unanimous decision victory against fellow Mexican Aaron Herrea (35-11-1). The single defeat on his record was a TKO loss to Carlos Jiminez (14-10-1).

Whilst Campa’s record looks good on paper, he has only fought against non-elite opposition. Teofimo Lopez will be his toughest opponent by far, and is expected to defeat Campa.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal