Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa Time in 25 countries: USA, UK, Mexico, India, Brazil, Srilanka, Japan, and more

Former IBF, WBA, and WBO World Lightweight Champion Teofimo Lopez is set to make his return to the ring on Saturday, August 13. 'The Takeover' will face Mexican Pedro Campa at the Resorts World center in Las Vegas.

Teofimo Lopez is a former world title-holder and will be looking to replicate his previous success at the new weight of 140lbs. Lopez is moving up in weight after losing his last fight, which was also his first title-defense. George Kambosos Jr. beat the former champion via split decision, however, it was reported that Teofimo was battling a serious lung issue at the time.

Nevertheless, Teofimo Lopez aims to get his career back on track and show that he belongs in the upper echelon of the boxing world.

Pedro Campa has only fought once outside of Mexico, against Aaron Herrera. 'Roca' has not fought any world-class boxers, and the fight will be a big step-up in opposition for him.

However, Campa is two inches taller than Lopez, he is physically a bigger fighter and has also competed at weltwerweight in the past. Nonetheless, Teofimo Lopez is the favorite to win the bout.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa timings:

USA:

The main card will take place at 9:00 PM ET, with the ring walk for the main event set to take place around 11:00 PM ET.

UK:

The main card will begin at 2:00 AM BST.

Canada:

The main card will take place at 9:00 PM EDT.

India:

The main card will take place at 6:30 AM IST.

Mexico:

The main card will take place at 8:00 PM local time.

Japan:

The main card will take place at 10:00 AM JST.

Sri Lanka:

The main card will take place at 6:30 AM local time.

Russia:

The main card will take place at 8:00 AM MSK.

Australia:

The main card will take place at 11:00 AM AEST.

China:

The main card will begin at 9:00 AM local time.

Italy:

The main card will begin at 3:00 AM CEST.

France:

The main card will begin at 3:00 AM CEST.

Finland:

The main card will begin at 4:00 AM EEST.

Denmark :

The main card will begin at 3:00 AM CEST.

Egypt:

The main card will begin at 3:00 AM EET.

Saudi Arabia:

The main card will begin at 4:00 AM KSA.

Brazil:

The main card will begin at 10:00 PM local time.

Argentina:

The main card will begin at 10:00 PM local time.

Pakistan :

The main card will begin at 6:00 AM PKT.

South Korea:

The main card will begin at 10:00 AM KST.

Bangladesh:

The main card will begin at 7:00 AM BDT.

Indonesia:

The main card will begin at 8:00 AM WIB.

Nigeria:

The main card will begin at 2:00 AM local time.

Singapore:

The main card will begin at 9:00 AM SGT.

Colombia:

The main card will begin at 8:00 PM local time.

Edited by Virat Deswal