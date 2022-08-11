Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa latest betting odds

Former IBF, WBA, and WBO World Lightweight Champion Teofimo Lopez will make his return to the ring against Pedro Campa on Saturday, August 13. ‘The Takeover’ will make his 140lb debut in Las Vegas at the Resorts World Event Center.

The bookmakers unsurprisingly have Teofimo Lopez as a massive favorite for the bout. Betfair have priced Lopez at 1/33 (-3300) to have his hand raised at the end of the bout. As such, they believe he has a 97% chance of winning the bout. Fans looking to back the underdog Pedro Campa can get odds of 11/1 (+1100), which imply an 8% chance of winning.

The most likely outcome, according to the odds, is a stoppage victory for Lopez, priced at 2/9 (-450). Campa by stoppage is at odds of 14/1 (+1400). The betting company do not believe that the fight will go the distance, and have offered odds of 1/6. The implied probability of the bout not going the distance is therefore 85%.

Teofimo Lopez is the bigger name and will be expected to win in his return to the ring. A former world titleholder, Lopez will be hoping to move past Campa and challenge at the highest level at 140lbs. Campa has a good record on paper, but has only faced limited opposition.

One advantage that 'Roca' possesses will be in the height department, as he is billed as being two inches taller. Campa has competed at super lightweight and even in the welterweight division in the past. It will, however, be the first time Lopez will fight above 135lbs.

Teofimo Lopez vs, Pedro Campa undercard odds

On the undercard, unbeaten super welterweight prospect Xander Zeyas has featured prominently in the event's promotion. Zeyas will face Elias Espadas in an eight-round contest.

Zeyas is expected to continue his unbeaten streak and is priced as a 1/50 (5000) favorite, an implied 98% chance of victory. Nine of Zeyas’ 13 bouts have ended before the distance, and his opponent Espadas has never been stopped in his four defeats.

Zeyas is, however, a favorite to win by KO at 1/2 (-200). Those backing him to win by points can get odds of 6/4 (+150). Espadas is best priced at 18/1 (+1800).

The closest fight on the card, according to bookmakers, is Andres Cortez vs Abraham Montoya. Cortez, the unbeaten lightweight prospect, can be backed at 1/9 (-900). Although it is considered the most competitive fight, Cortez is still given a 90% chance of winning. Montoya can be backed at 9/2 (+450).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard