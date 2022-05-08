"We know who number 1 is" - Terence Crawford claims he is the best pound-for-pound fighter following Canelo Alvarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol

Terence Crawford has wasted no time in claiming No.1 pound-for-pound status following Canelo Alvarez's shock defeat to Dmitry Bivol. Canelo lost a close unanimous decision to Bivol, who proved to be too strong and skillful for the Mexican superstar.

Alvarez's winning streak came to an abrupt end as he failed to capture the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Bivol extended his unbeaten record to 20-0 and displayed why he is regarded by many as the best fighter at 175lbs.

Is Terence Crawford the best pound-for-pound fighter?

Terence Crawford is currently ranked third in the pound-for-pound rankings by Ring Magazine. The American is beneath Canelo and Oleksandr Usyk, who is ranked second. It remains to be seen if Crawford moves up the rankings following Alvarez's loss.

Regardless, 'Bud' may need a world-class victory in his next bout to be considered the best. Despite beating several top fighters in his career, including Kell Brook, Shawn Porter and Amir Khan, Crawford is missing a win against a fellow top pound-for-pound boxer.

However, with Errol Spence Jr. recently defeating Yordenis Ugas and unifying the WBC, IBF and WBA Welterweight Championships, he could be the ideal opponent. A bout between Spence and Crawford would determine who is the most prolific fighter at 147 lbs.

Usyk, on the other hand, could also become the No.1-ranked fighter in the world if he defeats Anthony Joshua in their rematch and goes on to become undisputed at heavyweight. With Tyson Fury supposedly retired, the Ukrainian has an excellent chance of becoming undisputed in two weight divisions.

A final factor to consider is the outcome of a potential rematch between Canelo and Bivol. If Alvarez is able to avenge his defeat, he is likely to be considered the best fighter in the world once again.

It remains to be seen if Crawford can keep adding to his resume and match the achievements of Canelo. At 34-years-old, 'Bud' is in the twilight stages of his career and needs a massive fight next.

