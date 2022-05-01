Watch: Terence Crawford avoids discussing the chances of facing Errol Spence Jr. next

While on his way out of the arena, Terence Crawford was asked whether he would fight Errol Spence next and the WBO Welterweight Champion did not respond.

With Spence unifiying the WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight Championships, a fight between Spence and Crawford would determine who is undisputed at 147lbs.

Crawford was in attendance to support his highly touted stablemate Shakur Stevenson, who captured a 12-round points victory against Oscar Valdez. Stevenson unified the WBO and WBC Super Featherweight Championships to prove why he is one of the hottest talents in boxing.

Will Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence happen?

Since Spence defeated Yordenis Ugas back on April 16 via a tenth round stoppage, there has been speculation that 'The Truth' and 'Bud' will meet in the ring. Crawford was quick to congratulate Spence on social media and demanded the undisputed bout happen next.

However, a bout between the two pound-for-pound superstars is yet to be confirmed. It is well documented that previous negotiations fell through due to a disagreement on the purse split. It remains to be seen if both fighters can come to an agreement this time round.

Crawford is currently a free agent so it is plausible that he could fight on PBC against Spence which may help to smoothen the fight talks.

Crawford and Spence are both widely considered the two best welterweights in the world and fans are intrigued to know who is superior. At the age of 34, 'Bud' is in the latter stages of his prime career and a win against 'The Truth' would cement his legacy.

Crawford last fought back in November against Shawn Porter and it is likely that he will want to return to the ring sooner rather than later.

Spence, meanwhile, is slightly younger at 32 and has previously stated he would be willing to move up to 154 lbs once he becomes undisputed at 147.

