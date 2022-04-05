"They are fighting for their country" - Terence Crawford sends his love to the Klitschkos, Usyk, and Lomachenko

Terence Crawford uploaded a video on his social media to send his love and prayers to the Ukrainian people. He has a number of friends in the war-torn country fighting for their lives.

In the video, 'Bud' addresses his friends and the Ukrainian people saying:

"I'm making this video to send love, support, to my Ukrainian friends. It's a bad time out there and I'm asking each and every one of you guys to pray for 'em and send your love and support. I got a couple of friends out there, Nikolai, WBC President, really going through it out there right now. And I know there's some more fighters like Klitschkos, Lomachenko, Usyk, Viktor Postol, one guy that I once shared the ring with. They fighting for their country and they need your guys' support."

Take a look at the video:

Usyk has now returned from the Ukraine and begun his training camp for his next fight. However, Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko, Vasyl Lomachenko, Viktor Postol, and many others are still on the front lines defending their country. Some have sacrificed time in their boxing careers to help defend their country against the invasion of Russia.

Errol Spence Jr. wants all the belts, targets a fight against Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr. wants all the belts to his name. He is currently preparing for a welterweight title unification bout against Yordenis Ugas. In an interview with Showtime Boxing, he spoke about a potential fight against the WBO Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford:

"Um, I think so, I'm hopeful that it can happen. You know, I have three belts, he have his belt, so you know that'd be the ultimate goal and I feel like that'd be the biggest fight in sports. For the undisputed crown, and us two top five best pound-for-pound fighters in the world so you know I think that's a huge fight. Especially us in our prime, I think it's gonna be a great fight so I'm hoping it can happen."

Take a look at the video:

Terence Crawford has been looking to fight Errol Spence Jr. for a long time. In fact, one of the reasons he left Bob Arum and Top Rank Boxing was because they were unable to get him the fight against 'The Truth'.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Terence Crawford will fight Errol Spence Jr.? Yes No 0 votes so far