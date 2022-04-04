Watch: Terence Crawford hits a 405lbs deadlift 

Terence Crawford recently casually lifted 405lbs in jeans.

'Bud' is one of the most powerful punchers in his division. In a recent video uploaded to Twitter, he showed off his raw strength by casually doing a 405lbs deadlift in jeans and a t-shirt.

Take a look at the video posted on ESPN Ringside's Twitter account:

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside 🏋️‍♂️ Welterweight champ @TerenceCrawford just casually hitting a 405-pound deadlift in street clothes🏋️‍♂️ Welterweight champ @TerenceCrawford just casually hitting a 405-pound deadlift in street clothes 😲🏋️‍♂️ https://t.co/gJRIvpc8g0

'Bud' is currently looking for his next fight. His last fight was against Shawn Porter in November last year. 'Bud' dominated Porter from the very first round of their fight and went on to win via TKO.

In the 10th round of the fight, 'Showtime's father threw in the towel after 'Bud' kept punishing him. It turned out to be Porter's last fight in the ring as he decided to hang up the gloves after his loss to Crawford.

Immediately after his fight against Porter, 'Bud' announced that he was parting ways with Bob Arum and Top Rank Boxing. A few days later, Crawford claimed that he was on the receiving end of racial discrimination from Arum and his promotional company. As a free agent, he is now searching for his next fight.

Errol Spence Jr. talks about a fight against Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr. is currently preparing for his welterweight unification fight against Yordenis Ugas. During a media day, he spoke about a potential fight against Crawford.

FightHype.com captured the moment when Spence spoke about fighting 'Bud':

"Yeah I'm tryna get that fight done but, you know right now the only way that fight can be done if I beat Ugas. So that's who I'm focused on, you know two and a half weeks on a fight and then, after that we can discuss Terence Crawford."

Take a look at the interview:

Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. are two of the most talented American boxers in the world right now. A fight between the pair would be huge, and fans have been asking for this bout for a long time. Time will tell if 'Bud' ever takes on Spence.

JCalderonBoxingTalk @Jcalderonboxing #superfight Errol Spence Jr is singing a different tune and sounding like he wants Terence Bud Crawford next. This might be a sign that Crawford is joining PBC and Spence is now willing to workout a deal. If he wins against Ugas then Crawford would be a done deal. #fighthooknews Errol Spence Jr is singing a different tune and sounding like he wants Terence Bud Crawford next. This might be a sign that Crawford is joining PBC and Spence is now willing to workout a deal. If he wins against Ugas then Crawford would be a done deal. #fighthooknews #superfight https://t.co/qA5mq0x7Il

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Terence Crawford will fight Errol Spence Jr.? Yes No 0 votes so far