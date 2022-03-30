Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas PPV Prices revealed

The pay-for-view price for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas was recently revealed and fans will have to pay a premium of $74.99 to watch the welterweight bout.

Spence Jr. is set to take on Yordenis Ugas on April 16th to defend his WBC and IBF Welterweight titles. 'The Truth' is returning to the boxing ring after more than a year, after having last fought in December 2020 when he took on Danny Garcia.

Ahead of the highly anticipated welterweight championship clash, the pay per view prices for the event have been revealed. Interestingly, the price is the same as Spence Jr.'s 2020 bout against Danny Garcia. The Showtime pay-per-view price has been set at $74.99, as revealed by BoxingScene.com.

Considering the fact that there is a lot of buzz surrounding the event, Showtime will be hopeful of doing some good business with the pay-per-view sales of the Spence Jr. vs. Ugas fight.

Errol Spence Jr.'s trainer belives fight against Yordenis Ugas will be a chess match

Errol Spence Jr.’s trainer Derrick James has suggested Spence vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight could turn out to be a chess match.

'The Truth' will be defending his IBF and WBC Welterweight titles against Yordenis Ugas. Making his way to the boxing ring after more than a year off, Errol Spence Jr. certainly has a tall task ahead of him in Ugas, who is coming off a win over Manny Pacquiao.

Speaking about how the fight could play out, Derrick James, the trainer of 'The Truth' mentioned how it could be a battle of wits. During a recent appearance on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer, James spoke about the fight and said:

"I think it could possibly be a chess match. I think that Ugas is a great fighter, he's a great competitor and he's a great counter puncher so I think it's all about being intelligent, I mean because he has to be cautious as well because Errol counterpunches also so I think it could be a great chess match."

Watch the full episode of the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer below:

Edited by David Andrew