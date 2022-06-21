"This is a 50-50 fight" - Tim Bradley discusses Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford

Tim Bradley believes Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford is a genuine 50-50 fight. Bradley expressed how Spence is one of the most all-round fighters in the world, while suggesting Crawford is the more naturally skilled of the two.

A date has yet to be confirmed for Spence vs. Crawford. However, there is speculation that the bout could take place this October in Las Vegas for the Undisputed Welterweight Championship.

Here's what Tim Bradley said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"This is a 50-50 fight... You have the basic fundamentally sound fighter in the world to me is Errol Spence Jr. ... It's so effective and so efficient with the jab coming down the middle, the straight left hand following behind it. Setting up everything off his jab, controlling that space and distance between them, killing the body on the inside."

Watch the full interview:

Spence Jr. demonstrated his phenomenal body punching in his last fight against Yordenis Ugas back in April at the AT&T stadium in Arlington. 'The Truth' wore down his Cuban opponent, fracturing his eye socket and forcing a stoppage in the 10th round to add the WBA belt to his collection.

Watch the fight highlights between Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas here:

Tim Bradley explains how Terence Crawford can defeat Errol Spence Jr.

Bradley continued by going through the incredible assets that Crawford possesses which may allow him to emerge victorious against Spence:

"But what happens when you have a guy that's not going to stand there and take those body punches? A guy that can actually dish those body shots as well. You have Crawford that likes to move... He likes to pick up his feet, go to different locations and set traps for his opponents and catching them as they're throwing... Crawford got some devastating punching power."

Crawford last fought against Shawn Porter back in November 2021 in Las Vegas. The No.3-ranked pound-for-pound fighter became the first man to stop Porter in a highly competitive contest. 'Showtime' was pulled out by his corner after being dropped twice in the 10th round.

Watch the fight highlights between Crawford and Porter:

It remains to be seen who wins between Spence and Crawford. Regardless, we can expect a thrilling bout between two of the best fighters in the world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far