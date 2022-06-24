"I'm a boxer, my opponent plays boxing" - Tommy Fury takes shot at Jake Paul after fight confirmed 

Tommy Fury is ready to end Jake Paul's stint as a professional boxer.

'TNT' is set to face 'The Problem Child' in August at Madison Square Garden. This will be the second time the two have been booked, as they were previously booked to face-off in December 2021.

Fury wound up pulling out of the contest, and Paul faced Tyron Woodley in a rematch of their August 2021 headliner. The 25-year-old finished the former UFC welterweight champion via a vicious knockout.

Paul and Fury have now been booked once again. While the YouTuber-turned-boxer is a noted trash talker, it seems that his opposition has taken an early warning shot. In a press release earlier today, Fury took aim at Paul for not being a real boxer.

It's not a new criticism, as none of the 25-year-old's opponents have ever been established boxers. Fury has now echoed that criticism towards the YouTuber. He stated:

“The Paul brothers’ boxing charade is about to come to an end once and for all. I am a boxer. My opponent plays boxing. Jake Paul has been dressed up to look like a boxer against retirees from other sports."

He added:

"On August 6, I will show the world that he does not belong in the ring. Thank you to my promoter Frank Warren, Most Valuable Promotions and Showtime for letting me permanently shut up Jake Paul. I look forward to headlining Madison Square Garden and knocking out this clown.”

Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul

Tommy Fury may not believe that Jake Paul is a real boxer, but 'TNT' is in for a real challenge in August.

'The Problem Child' has not faced an established boxer to this point. However, he's dispatched his opponents in a way that you would expect a professional to do. The 25-year-old has knocked out every opponent he's faced to date.

Fury, on the other hand, hasn't knocked out all of his opponents. However, he is a much more established amateur and professional boxer. Having grown up in the legendary Fury family, the former Love Island star has been boxing since he was a child.

However, this is by far the biggest platform that he will have ever fought on. While Fury has the edge in experience, Paul has the advantage in terms of punching power and experience fighting on the big stages. This pay-per-view headliner promises to be entertaining come August.

