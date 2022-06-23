"The fight is on" - Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul's recent rant over negotiations

Tommy Fury has hit back at Jake Paul's recent video claiming that he turned down a fight later this year.

'The Problem Child' is set to return to the boxing ring this August at Madison Square Garden. The bout will be the first since his knockout of Tyron Woodley in their rematch in December 2021.

The rematch with 'The Chosen One' wasn't Paul's first choice. He was instead supposed to face Tommy Fury at the event, but 'TNT' pulled out of the matchup on a few weeks' notice. Now, six months later, it seems that the two cruiserweights are ready to rumble.

Earlier today, Paul took to Twitter to trash the Brit for allegedly turning down the fight. He claimed that he had agreed to every request from Fury's team, and that they still turned down the fight. He later uploaded a video reiterating those points, bashing 'TNT' for turning the bout down.

However, according to Fury, he's ready to go for August. In a post responding to Paul's claim that he turned down the fight, the 23-year-old wrote:

"The fight is on. August 6th. Forget a team or any other bulls**t. I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas. Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing… you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk - who needs who."

See Tommy Fury's response to Jake Paul below:

Why did Tommy Fury request drug testing against Jake Paul?

Tommy Fury's request for VADA testing against Jake Paul wasn't a shock, as he discussed it prior to their December 2021 booking.

'The Problem Child' has been accused by former foe Tyron Woodley of being on steroids. After their first bout, the former UFC welterweight champion took to Instagram to imply that he was the only one who was drug tested.

While he's been tested on fight night, he's never done random drug testing or enrolled in a program like VADA. Prior to their December 2021 booking, Fury and his father John publicly blasted the lack of drug testing that was involved in their December 2021 headliner.

While that fight didn't end up happening, it seems that Fury is willing to learn from his mistakes in their previous contract negotiations. If 'TNT' gets his way, he and Jake Paul could undergo many drug tests in the future.

