"The easiest fight of my career" - Tommy Fury hits back at Jake Paul for saying he was scared to fight 'The Problem Child' last December

Tommy Fury has finally broken his silence on Jake Paul, responding to comments about his withdrawal from the fight. 'The Problem Child' declared that Fury had pulled out of the fight because he was scared to fight him.

However, it seems like 'TNT' is having none of it. His response to the Cleveland native's comments was recently posted by Queensbury Promotions' Frank Warren.

Paul and Fury were initially slated to lock horns back in December. However, Fury was forced to withdraw from their clash due to an injury and was subsequently replaced by Tyron Woodley.

Frank Warren @frankwarren_tv Tommy Fury has been forced to withdraw from his December 18th bout with Jake Paul in Florida. Tommy Fury has been forced to withdraw from his December 18th bout with Jake Paul in Florida. ℹ️ Tommy Fury has been forced to withdraw from his December 18th bout with Jake Paul in Florida. https://t.co/X1JBrwZSmz

Fury went on a lengthy tirade, throwing shade at Paul for setting up a false narrative. He asserted that his injury had left him medically unfit to perform inside the squared circle.

He also argued that he was back in fighting shape and was gunning for a rematch. However, he never received a response from Paul's camp regarding the same.

The Mancunian refused to allow the YouTuber-turned-boxer to claim that he was ducking the fight. He also declared that it was Paul who was ducking the fight at this point.

Here's what Fury had to say about their fight that failed to materialize:

"Me having to pull out of the fight was the best thing that ever happened to him and he well knows my injury was legitimate. This man never wanted to fight me. If he did, we'd have a rescheduled date for you all and the fight would be back on which is exactly what I want... The easiest fight of my career."

Check out Fury's full statement below:

Jake Paul rules out fight against Tommy Fury

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Jake Paul revealed that he was no longer interested in a fight against Tommy Fury. However, he revealed what Fury could do to eventually bag a fight against him.

"This guy is on drugs. He's delusional. He sort of missed his chance and his opportunity. And I sort of want him to fight Tyron Woodley and see what happens there. Because, I think Tyron would knock Tommy out. So I almost want to have them fight. Because Tommy, people only know him because of me. And so I want him to go, like, Go get some of your own fans or clout. Go do some other thing and then maybe we could run it back after that."

Check out Jake Paul's interaction with Ariel Helwani right here:

Also Read Article Continues below

Jake Paul is seemingly focussed on his crusade for greater rights for athletes in the combat sports community. He is also working towards the development of women's boxing and has been lauded for the same by the WBC.

Edited by shilpa17.ram