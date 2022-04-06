"This man would iron him out" - Tommy Fury takes a shot at Jake Paul after recent fight announcement 

Tommy Fury has once again taken a shot at his rival and previously scheduled opponent Jake Paul.

'TNT' recently had his next bout announced for the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte later this month. The light-heavyweight prospect is set to face off against 10-1 pro Daniel Bocianski. The Polish boxer has been out of action since a March 2021 loss to Patryk Szymanski.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn ANNOUNCED: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte undercard now confirmed for April 23rd:



🥊 Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero

🥊 Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball

🥊 David Adeleye vs Chris Healey

Despite having his return set, Fury has continued to take shots at Jake Paul. The two men have continued to trash talk each other in the media since their canceled December 2021 bout.

In an interview with the Unibet Lowdown to preview his bout with Boicanski, Fury opined that his upcoming opponent would dominate the YouTuber-turned-boxer. He said:

"This man I'm about to fight [Daniel Bocianski] would iron Jake Paul out easy because this man has probably got a family to feed, this is his only way of making money, he probably needs to make the money. He's gonna come in with killer ambition."

Watch Fury's interview with the Unibet Lowdown below:

Tommy Fury adamant that April 23 will be a good night for the Fury brothers

Tommy Fury is set to fight on the undercard of his half-brother Tyson's title defense against Dillian Whyte. 'TNT' is confident that it'll be a good night for his family.

The British showdown between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte is set to take place at Wembley Stadium later this month. The event is expected to hold upwards of 94,000 thousand fans in attendance and will be one of the biggest cards of the year.

The record-breaking attendance figures come despite the fact that 'The Body Snatcher' has done essentially no promotion for the bout. Whyte no-showed in his press conference for his contest with 'The Gypsy King', but that hasn't stopped fans going all in on the matchup.

In an interview last month with BT Sport, Tommy gave his thoughts on the card itself. He discussed his excitement for fighting at such a big event, opining that April 23 will be a good night for his family.

"We're talking about getting on the undercard now, and I'm pretty confident. Let's put it this way, it's going to be a great night for the Fury brothers. If I can fight here [Wembley Stadium], for my eighth fight, it doesn't get any better than that."

Check out the full interview below:

