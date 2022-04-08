My opposition hasn't been the best - Tommy Fury talks upcoming fight, training with Tyson Fury

Tommy Fury is getting back in the ring again. The unbeaten Brit will take on Polish veteran Daniel Bocianski.

This is a major step up in competition for 'TNT', against an opponent with just one loss to his name in 11 fights. The 22-year-old Mancunian has fought only journeymen till now for which he has received a lot of criticism. In an interview on Queensberry Promotions' The Unibet Lowdown, Fury spoke about his upcoming opponent:

"I'm looking forward to it. I honestly think, the better my opposition, the better I'll be on the night. Because sometimes I can be, you know, a victim of sliding down other people's levels. And I feel like 'cause my opposition hasn't been you know, the best all the time, I've sort of gone down a few levels. But now, I'm fighting somebody who's obviously not a journeyman."

Tommy Fury was originally set to fight Jake Paul last year. However, 'TNT' suffered a broken rib and a punctured lung which forced him to pull out of the fight. Since then, Fury has been waiting to get back in the ring.

He hopes to get another matchup with 'The Problem Child' so he can beat him. For now, it will be interesting to see how 'TNT' performs against his toughest opponent till date.

Watch Fury's interview on The Unibet Lowdown below:

Tommy Fury talks what it's like training with Tyson Fury and SugarHill Steward

Tommy Fury spoke about what it's like training with Tyson Fury and SugarHill Steward. During the same interview on Queensberry Promotions' YouTube channel, 'TNT' was asked if he thinks training with his half-brother and Steward has changed him as a fighter:

"Yeah, I genuinely believe I am. Because, you know, back in August there was a lot of stuff going on and you know I didn't really train the way I trained for this fight. I've not seen Molly [his girlfriend] in God knows how long. I've not slept in me own bed for two months. Me, Tyson, everybody, we've been living in the same roof, avoiding everybody for this whole time."

Tommy Fury has been a part of the same training camp as Tyson Fury. 'TNT' gets to train alongside the best active heavyweight boxer and one of the best trainers in the game. After two months of boxing camp, it will be interesting to see how he performs against the Polish veteran on April 23.

