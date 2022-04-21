Tommy Fury unleashes on "useless" Jake Paul - "I do not need to train for him"

Tommy Fury has told Jake Paul to keep his name out of his mouth. 'TNT', The younger half-brother of Tyson Fury, was originally scheduled to face 'The Problem Child' in December, but was forced to pull out due to injury.

Fury was recently asked in his pre-fight press conference his thoughts on yet another call-out from the YouTube star:

"Get your facts straight before you speak my name. If you want to fight, let's get on and do it. I'm ready whenever. I don't need a training camp for him... He is useless. He cannot fight. There's no chance he beats me and I do not need to train for him."

'TNT' is due to face Daniel Bocianski on April 23rd, 2022, the same card that his brother Tyson Fury faces Dillion Whyte on.

Tommy Fury would later explain that it was unfortunate the fight with Jake Paul didn't go ahead in December. Visbily frustrated, 'TNT' added that if it they had met in the ring, nobody would ask about Jake Paul anymore. Fury is confident the fight with Paul will still happen and joked he won't need a training camp for it:

"Let me get Saturday out the way and a get a great knockout which is what I'm planning on doing. Then when I'm on the couch eating pizzas, doughtnuts and burgers, what I love to do. Let him give me a call and I'll be there the next day."

Watch the full clip here:

Tommy Fury's boxing career so far

Tommy Fury began his professional career with a points decision win and a knockout. 'TNT' would then take 9 months off boxing in 2019 to appear on the British reality TV show, Love Island. The boxer finished as a runner-up. Later that year, he competed in the ring again with a TKO victory in December.

Being the younger brother of Tyson Fury has brought with it some obvious comparisons and pressure. Undefeated so far with seven victories, 'TNT' will be looking to maintain his perfect record as a professional.

The boxer-turned-reality star has been vocal about his desire to fight Jake Paul. Both men will each be looking to silence the other once and for all if the fight goes ahead.

