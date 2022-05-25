Weapons down, gloves up - Tony Bellew encourages teens to box and steer clear of knife crime

Tony Bellew has consistently challenged himself during his boxing career, but his newest challenge is his hardest one yet. The former fighter has set his sights on making sure Liverpool's young people choose employment over crime.

The entire city of Liverpool was left in shock in November 2021 after the death of 12-year-old Ava White in the city centre.

The terrible effects of knife crime are happening on the doorsteps and city streets of Liverpool. It’s affecting the youth of the city and dramatically impacting their childhood. This is why former world champion Tony Bellew has joined up with Weapons Down Gloves Up to help reduce knife crime in Liverpool.

Tony Bellew, who retired in 2018, has devoted a lot of his time and energy to Weapons Down Gloves Up and the passion continues to build. The scheme provides boxing coaching, education and a guaranteed job interview for those who sign up.

The initiative is part-funded by Liverpool's well-known fundraiser 'Speedo Mick' (Michael Cullen), who has set up a foundation for disadvantaged youngsters.

The scheme's seven-week course is split between boxing camps and time in the classroom, with the aim of finding those involved a job at the end. In addition to Tony Bellew and 'Speedo Mick', UFC star Molly McCann is involved.

Bellew has made multiple Instagram posts on the scheme, which include him saying:

"So proud to be part of this! [...] We are now more determined than ever to get more young people into full-time employment! Myself along with David Hughes, Billy Moore, Molly McCann, Michael Cullen and many others in our city are not going to stop until we are heard and backed by our government."

Beyond Tony Bellew, where else can one learn about the Weapons Down Gloves Up scheme?

Weapons Down Gloves Up gives participants a platform to learn life skills through boxing. As anyone with an understanding of the sweet science will appreciate, the sport is much more than simply punching people in the face. The lessons to be learnt from the squared circle are legion.

To discover more about the scheme, details can be found on the Civil Engineering Careers website. Additionally, on their social media pages, they share regular charitable activities such as charity football matches, boxing training, podcasts and much more.

As well as regular posts on Bellew's social media, Weapons Down Gloves Up can be found on Instagram and Twitter.

Edited by John Cunningham