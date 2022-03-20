Watch: Paddy Pimblett loses it watching Molly McCann's devastating finish of Luana Carolina at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett was truly ecstatic to watch his teammate Molly McCann score the biggest win of her career against Luana Carolina at UFC London. The Liverpudlian, who was making her eighth UFC appearance, made sure to provide absolute fireworks for those in attendance at the O2 Arena with her spectacular performance.

Watch Pimblett react to McCann's third-round KO of Brazil’s Luana Carolina below:

Molly McCann closed the contest by starching Carolina with a brutal spinning back elbow that sent her crashing to the canvas in their women’s flyweight bout. The victory sealed McCann's second consecutive win in the promotion, extending her professional MMA record to 12-4.

Paddy Pimblett on competing on the same card as Molly McCann

After celebrating Molly McCann's knockout win backstage, Paddy Pimblett went on to deliver an impressive performance of his own. On the main card of the UFC London event, 'The Baddy' dispatched Rodrigo Vargas via first-round submission despite getting caught early by his opponent.

This earned Pimblett his fourth straight first-round finish and further enhanced his star power in the stacked 155 pound division. While interacting with the media at the post-fight press conference, Pimblett explained what it was like to fight on the same card as 'Meatball':

"Being on the same card as Molly is always brilliant. We feed off each other's energy. Watching her winning in the back had me going bananas in the back. Just spurred me even more to go out there and get the first-round finish like I said I was going to. And then the atmosphere when I walked out, the atmosphere when I won, that's special."

Later in the interview, Pimblett also spoke about McCann's huge KO win, which he deemed special. The 27-year-old added that he was truly impressed by McCann's heavy knockout blow, which he felt should be a 'KO of the Year' candidate.

Watch Paddy Pimblett's full interaction with the media at the UFC London post-fight press conference:

UFC London also saw rising heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall score his biggest career win by submitting No. 6-ranked Alexander Volkov in the first round of their main event bout. The co-main event saw another Englishman, Arnold Allen, pick up an impressive first-round finish of Dan Hooker.

