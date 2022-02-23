"Kindly respect my peace and privacy"- Tyson Fury announces social media blackout ahead of Dillian Whyte fight

Tyson Fury has announced that he's coming off social media. 'The Gyspy King' is doing a full social media blackout ahead of his fight with Dillian Whyte.

Fury's WBC heavyweight title defense against 'The Body Snatcher' only recently got confirmed. After much waiting and doubting about Whyte accepting the fight, the bout is now official. The top contender signed his contract on Tuesday to fight the champion.

The fight is now set to go. To fully focus on training, Fury has announced that he's doing a full social media blackout till his fight happens. 'The Gyspy King' has previously gone off social media ahead of upcoming events, and it seems his showdown with Whyte is no exception.

The WBC heavyweight champion noted that posts will still come from his account, but solely from his team. He tweeted in this regard:

"Kindly respect my peace and privacy as I train like the Spartan. I am for another world title defence. #TeamFury"

See Tyson Fury's tweet below about going on a social media blackout:

Tyson Fury to square off with Dillian Whyte on April 23

It took a lot to make their fight happen, but Tyson Fury is now set to fight Dillian Whyte on April 23 at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The fight has had many starts and stops along the way. The bout was first ordered by the WBC in December after Fury's victory over Deontay Wilder a few months before. Instead of fighting Whyte, 'The Gyspy King' attempted to arrange a superfight with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

However, before he could fight 'The Cat', he would have to deal with Anthony Joshua. 'AJ' activated his rematch clause with Usyk following his September 2021 loss to him. While it seemed like a deal would come to a fruition, that seemingly fell apart at the 11th hour, forcing Fury to once again turn to Whyte for a bout.

Eventually, purse bids for the fight occurred after multiple postponements. Frank Warren's Queensbury promotion won the rights to the event for a staggering $41 million, a record. It seemed like that was the final hurdle to surmount, but then it appeared the fight wouldn't happen once again.

Following the purse bid, Whyte went silent on social media, and didn't sign his contract for the fight. On the last possible day, 'The Body Snatcher' signed his contract to make his fight official.

It took months of negotiations, but Fury vs. Whyte is now finally set to happen.

Edited by Bhargav